Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    BTCWire Introduces Premium Crypto PR Services in 2024

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    BTCWire, an ecosystem of cryptocurrency, blockchain and AI PR products, helps thousands of clients make their products visible on media landscape
    Thu, 25/04/2024 - 12:02
    BTCWire Introduces Premium Crypto PR Services in 2024
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    As a new-gen comprehensive crypto press release distribution service, BTCWire streamlines the broadcasting of messages from crypto businesses and connects them to millions of crypto enthusiasts, traders, investors and liquidity providers from all over the world.

    BTCWire offers premium media coverage for crypto and blockchain products

    Launched in early 2023, BTCWire is a full-cycle crypto and blockchain newswire. Its core products include spreading the message about the latest developments in crypto in order to assist crypto and blockchain projects in gaining media exposure and reaching their target audience.

    BTCWire
    Image by BTCWire

    Currently, the platform offers different packages for various use cases. Each package includes listing the article in 200 reputed publications on blockchain and crypto, guaranteed coverage on landing pages, editorial assistance in content creation, SEO optimization of all text content, the opportunity to add 1-2 images to every article and include traffic metric report tooling.

    BTCWire collaborates with all leading crypto media outlets. The aggregated monthly audience of its premium “Viral” package exceeds 15 million visitors, while the most affordable pack - “Starter” - shows applicants’ projects to two million cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

    Representatives of the BTCWire team stressed the importance of high-quality coverage for every cryptocurrency and blockchain protocol:

    Our platform helps you maximize your reach in the exciting and rapidly-evolving world of web3 and cryptocurrency. With our expertly-curated crypto newswire and targeted crypto press release distribution, you can be sure that your latest developments, partnerships, and announcements will be seen by the right people at the right time.

    For some of its packages, BTCWire guarantees automatic indexing of the content submitted to the most powerful media aggregators in crypto - Binance Square (formerly Binance Feed), Google News (relevant sections), CoinMarketCap and so on.

    One-stop crypto PR marketplace for NFT and fintech start-ups

    Also, to support the most trending narratives in the Web3 segment, BTCWire offered special packages for NFT and fintech protocols.

    Both offerings are laser-focused on the segments and feature leading media outlets covering digital collectibles and fintech solutions.

    In the last four years, BTCWire helped its plethora of clients build a reputable brand and highlight services for specific audiences.

    #BTCWire
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image $26.3 Million in BTC Offloaded Right Before Price Crash, Do Whales Know Something?
    2024/04/25 12:18
    $26.3 Million in BTC Offloaded Right Before Price Crash, Do Whales Know Something?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin on Verge of Death Cross: Here's How Price May React
    2024/04/25 12:18
    Bitcoin on Verge of Death Cross: Here's How Price May React
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image SHIB Burns Skyrocket 2,076% After Recent SHIB Announcement
    2024/04/25 12:18
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 2,076% After Recent SHIB Announcement
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dubai Defies Nature's Fury: Global AI and Blockchain Shows Shine Through Adverse Weather
    FinTech Funding Continues to Surge as Second Edition of Dubai FinTech Summit Commences
    Blockair Is the Upcoming Blockchain Game to Watch – Here’s Why
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $26.3 Million in BTC Offloaded Right Before Price Crash, Do Whales Know Something?
    Bitcoin on Verge of Death Cross: Here's How Price May React
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 2,076% After Recent SHIB Announcement
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD