Original U.Today article

BTC, XRP and SOL Price Analysis for September 9

Fri, 09/09/2022 - 15:59
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long can Bitcoin (BTC) grow faster than altcoins?
BTC, XRP and SOL Price Analysis for September 9
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

After a few days of a sharp rise by altcoins, Bitcoin (BTC) has finally accumulated enough power for a blast.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has rocketed by almost 10% over the last day.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has broken all of the nearest support levels, which means that buyers are ready for the midterm rise. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the level of $20,575. If bulls can hold it, the rise may continue to the mirror level at $22,400.

Bitcoin is trading at $21,175 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP could not show such a rise as Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 1.32%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP has also entered the bullish zone after the breakout of the $0.3373 level. If nothing crucial changes until the end of the day and the volume remains high, the test of the resistance zone of $0.35 can happen by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.3492 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is trading similarly to XRP with a daily rise of 4.55%.

SOL/USD chart by TradingView

Solana (SOL) continues looking bullish until the price is above the $34.26 mark. From the technical point of view, the altcoin might have accumulated enough power for a prolonged rise. In this case, the next stop at which bears can again seize the initiative is the $37.47 level.

SOL is trading at $35.01 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction #SOL price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Robinhood Working on Enabling Cardano (ADA) Transfers
09/09/2022 - 18:20
Robinhood Working on Enabling Cardano (ADA) Transfers
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 9
09/09/2022 - 15:47
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 9
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image LUNC Becomes Major Gainer Among Top 100 Cryptos, SHIB Nears Price Breakout, ETH Bears Lose $300 Million in One Hour: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/09/2022 - 15:40
LUNC Becomes Major Gainer Among Top 100 Cryptos, SHIB Nears Price Breakout, ETH Bears Lose $300 Million in One Hour: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina