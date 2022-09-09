BTC, XRP and SOL Price Analysis for September 9

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After a few days of a sharp rise by altcoins, Bitcoin (BTC) has finally accumulated enough power for a blast.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has rocketed by almost 10% over the last day.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has broken all of the nearest support levels, which means that buyers are ready for the midterm rise. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the level of $20,575. If bulls can hold it, the rise may continue to the mirror level at $22,400.

Bitcoin is trading at $21,175 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP could not show such a rise as Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 1.32%.

XRP has also entered the bullish zone after the breakout of the $0.3373 level. If nothing crucial changes until the end of the day and the volume remains high, the test of the resistance zone of $0.35 can happen by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.3492 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is trading similarly to XRP with a daily rise of 4.55%.

Solana (SOL) continues looking bullish until the price is above the $34.26 mark. From the technical point of view, the altcoin might have accumulated enough power for a prolonged rise. In this case, the next stop at which bears can again seize the initiative is the $37.47 level.

SOL is trading at $35.01 at press time.