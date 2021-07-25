Original U.Today article

BTC, XRP, and ADA Price Analysis for July 25

Denys Serhiichuk
Can altcoins keep rising faster than the biggest cryptocurrency?
BTC, XRP, and ADA Price Analysis for July 25
The last day of the week has started with bulls being firmly in control. However, bears have almost seized the initiative.

BTC/USD

The passing week has been positive for Bitcoin (BTC), with its price rising by 8 percent.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has once again bounced off the support at $30,000, trying to fix in the area of $34,000.

At the moment, the more likely price action is continued growth to the level of the most liquidity around $37,000 where a correction might happen.

Bitcoin is trading at $34,273 at press time.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has gone down by 0.18 percent since yesterday. Overall, it increased by 2.83 percent over the past week.

From the technical point of view, XRP may go lower since it could not fix in the area of $0.70. This is why it is reasonable to expect the retest of the support at $0.50 one more time.

XRP is trading at $0.5932 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the smallest gainer from the list. Its price has gone up only by 1.68 percent over the last week.

Even though the price of Cardano (ADA) has remained almost unchanged over the last week, the trading volume is low, which means that there is little intention to keep pushing the rate lower. This is why there is a high probability of seeing the test of the liquidity level at $1.33 next week.

ADA is trading at $1.21 at press time.

 
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

