BTC, XRP, and ADA Price Analysis for July 25

Can altcoins keep rising faster than the biggest cryptocurrency?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The last day of the week has started with bulls being firmly in control. However, bears have almost seized the initiative.

BTC/USD

The passing week has been positive for Bitcoin (BTC), with its price rising by 8 percent.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has once again bounced off the support at $30,000, trying to fix in the area of $34,000.

At the moment, the more likely price action is continued growth to the level of the most liquidity around $37,000 where a correction might happen.

Bitcoin is trading at $34,273 at press time.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has gone down by 0.18 percent since yesterday. Overall, it increased by 2.83 percent over the past week.

From the technical point of view, XRP may go lower since it could not fix in the area of $0.70. This is why it is reasonable to expect the retest of the support at $0.50 one more time.

XRP is trading at $0.5932 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the smallest gainer from the list. Its price has gone up only by 1.68 percent over the last week.

Even though the price of Cardano (ADA) has remained almost unchanged over the last week, the trading volume is low, which means that there is little intention to keep pushing the rate lower. This is why there is a high probability of seeing the test of the liquidity level at $1.33 next week.

ADA is trading at $1.21 at press time.