BTC, LUNA and AVAX Price Analysis for May 4

Which cryptocurrencies grow while the market keeps trading sideways?

The cryptocurrency market keeps trading sideways with neither bullish nor bearish sharp moves.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is slightly going up, rising by 1.33% since yesterday.

However, today's growth has not affected the overall picture as the price remains trading in a wide range. If bulls can hold the $37,700 mark by the end of the day, the rise may continue to the zone around $40,000 by the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $38,808 at press time.

LUNA/USD

LUNA is following the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 1.37% over the last 24 hours.

LUNA is also trading in the range between the support at $70.48 and the resistance at $100. But if bulls manage to come back to the zone around $90, the rise may continue. However, such a scenario is possible if the buying trading volume increases.

LUNA is trading at $84.26 at press time.

AVAX/USD

Avalanche (AVAX) has grown the least from the list today, rising by 0.72%.

Avalanche (AVAX) is looking much worse as the coin is trading near the support level against the increased trading volume. If today's candle fixes below the $60 mark, the downward move may continue to the support level at $52.95 within the next few days.

AVAX is trading at $60.91 at press time.