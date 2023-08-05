BTC Expert Edward Snowden to Speak at Bitcoin Amsterdam Conference This Year

Infamous whistleblower, who supports BTC, is to attend upcoming Bitcoin conference in Amsterdam and deliver speech
News has been spread that Edward Snowden, the whistleblower who criticized the U.S. government and then fled from the U.S., will be a headline speaker at the Bitcoin Conference in the Netherlands in the middle of October this year. That will be an online session with questions and answers.

Aside from being a whistleblower, Snowden is a well-known Bitcoin supporter and expert. Recently, Snowden has been bullish on Bitcoin. In February this year, he shared a tweet about the intention of the central bank of Lebanon to devalue the local fiat currency and commented that "Bitcoin fixes this."

In December 2022, when Elon Musk announced he would step down from the role of Twitter chief executive and was looking for a candidate to take it over from him, Snowden tweeted that he would gladly take up that position if offered. He also agreed to get paid in Bitcoin.

JUST IN: Elon Musk: X Will Never Launch Its Native Token

Ethereum front man and co-founder Vitalik Buterin back then also commented on this intention of Musk. He stated that this is an extremely important decision and it may have very negative consequences should Musk pick the wrong person. Rumors had it that Jack Dorser, Twitter co-founder and its former CEO would be reinstated as the head of the platform.

However, Musk found another candidate for this role and hired Linda Yaccarino, who worked as head of advertising at NBCUniversal prior to that.

