BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA and XLM Price Analysis for February 27

Original U.Today article

Which altcoin can keep growing faster than Bitcoin (BTC)?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Saturday has started with the continued growth of the cryptocurrency market. All top 10 coins are in the green zone except for Binance Coin (BNB), whose rate has gone down by almost 1%.

The key data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA) and Stellar (XLM):

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $870,945,404,736 $46,846.25 $54,415,372,598 1.64% Ethereum ETH $168,518,425,872 $1,472.56 $23,871,738,217 0.24% XRP XRP $19,779,780,926 $0.4376 $5,410,351,664 2.71% Binance Coin BNB $34,936,163,351 $226.54 $3,288,512,633 -0.35% Cardano ADA $44,869,247,442 $1.43 $19,000,223,395 30.47% Stellar XLM $9,714,562,900 $0.4246 $1,628,823,068 12.90%

BTC/USD

Even though the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.64% since yesterday, the price change over the last week has accounted for -15.58%.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) may have found the support and power for continuing growth. Moreover, the selling trading volume remains low, which means that bears are running out of energy.

In this case, there are chances to see the chief crypto trading around $50,700 next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $47,340 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the least gainers today, as the rate of the main altcoin is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Ethereum (ETH) has fixed below the MA, which means that bears have seized the initiative in the short-term perspective. Thus, liquidity is low, which means that there are chances to see a restest of $1,250 before the rise continues.

Ethereum is trading at $1,492 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has not shown enormous growth recently as the altcoin has gone up by only 2.71%.

From the technical point of view, XRP looks bullish as the asset keeps trading above the $0.40 mark. If buyers keep it above this level in the upcoming days, the level of $0.50 may be attained at the beginning of March 2021.

XRP is trading at $0.4494 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the only coin from our list that is trading in the red zone.

Despite the decline, Binance Coin (BNB) may show growth in the short-term case. Although there are low chances of expecting new peaks as the trading volume keeps going down; however, a bounceback to the resistance zone at $270 may occur.

Binance Coin is trading at $228 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the top gainer today. The rate of the third most popular crypto has rocketed by 30% over the past 24 hours.

On the daily chart, Cardano (ADA) is overbought based on the value of the RSI indicator. This is why it might show a correction to the mirror level at $1.23 before it keeps going up.

Cardano is trading at $1.35 at press time.

XLM/USD

Stellar (XLM) is the second-most growing coin today. Its rate has increased by almost 13% since yesterday.

Stellar (XLM) has chances to retest the local peak at $0.60 and even to break it. Such a statement is supported by the high liquidity focused at the current levels. In this regard, the altcoin may get to the resistance by mid-March 2021.

Stellar is trading at $0.45 at press time.