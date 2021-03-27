Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, THETA, UNI, XLM and XRP Price Analysis for March 27

Price Predictions
Sat, 03/27/2021 - 15:17
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can altcoins keep growing faster than Bitcoin (BTC)?
Neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation on the market as some coins are located in the green zone while others are in the red.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
The key data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, THETA, Uniswap (UNI) and Stellar (XLM):

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

 $1,024,300,700,534 $54,403.12 $48,699,818,910 2.65%

Ethereum

ETH

 $194,629,790,715 $1,678.59 $19,531,748,232 3.60%

XRP

XRP

 $25,108,484,973 $0.5431 $4,647,561,808 -3.68%

THETA

THETA

 $11,904,798,212 $11.72 $702,183,063 -4.72%

Uniswap

UNI

 $14,914,393,425 $28.25 $586,007,795 1.99%

Stellar 

XLM

 $14,914,393,425 $28.27 $586,007,795 2.05%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to come back to a long-term bullish trend, rising by 2.65% over the last day.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the main crypto has made a false breakout of the $55,000 level.

In the short-term view, one may expect a bounce-off from the $53,000 mark as the selling volume remains low and there are low chances of a $50,000 retest.

Bitcoin is trading at $54,070 at press time.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen more than that of Bitcoin (BTC). The price change is 3.60%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is located in a sideways trading range. Bulls need to fix above the $1,800 mark to continue the growth, aiming at new peaks.

Ethereum is trading at $1,680 at press time.

XRP/USD

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), XRP could not keep up the local bullish trend. Its price has gone down by 3.68% over the past 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, XRP has gained enough power for a breakout of the nearest resistance at $0.57. If that happens, the next target of $0.65 may be attained soon.

XRP is trading at $0.54 at press time.

THETA/USD

Theta is the biggest loser today. The rate of the 10th most popular coin has fallen by 4.72%.

THETA/USD chart by TradingView
THETA/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, THETA is also in the sideways range. In this case, trading between $12 and $13 is the most likely scenario for the upcoming days.

THETA is trading at $11.83 at press time.

UNI/USD

The price of Uniswap (UNI) has slightly increased since yesterday. The rise has accounted for almost 2%.

UNI/USD chart by TradingView
UNI/USD chart by TradingView

Uniswap (UNI) has bounced off the MA 50, which has confirmed bulls' potential. To keep the growth going, buyers need to fix above the resistance at the $29 mark.

UNI is trading at $28.11 at press time.

XLM/USD

Stellar (XLM) has not followed market tendencies as the rate of the altcoin has risen by 2%.

XLM/USD chart by TradingView
XLM/USD chart by TradingView

Stellar (XLM) has also confirmed buyers' potential and is now consolidating in a narrow range. If the altcoin fixes above $0.40, there are chances of reaching $0.46 soon.

XLM is trading at $0.3746 at press time.

article image
