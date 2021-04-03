ENG
BTC, ETH, LINK and DOT Price Analysis for April 3

Sat, 04/03/2021 - 14:59
Denys Serhiichuk
How much time does Bitcoin (BTC) need to surpass the rise of the altcoins?
BTC, ETH, LINK and DOT Price Analysis for April 3
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market keeps rising; however, some coins have entered a short-term correction phase. Mainly, Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) are in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

The important data on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Polkadot (DOT) and Chainlink (LINK):

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

 $1,109,886,388,206 $59,577.63 $52,738,634,957 -0.49%

Ethereum

ETH

 $242,049,893,075 $2,108.75 $31,995,580,771 5.23%

Polkadot

DOT

 $41,469,542,394 $45.34 $4,591,682,200 18.32%

Chainlink

LINK

 $13,531,389,840 $32.62 $1,544,609,930 6.80%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the only coin from our list that is located in the red zone. It has declined 0.49% since yesterday.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) has fixed above the support of $58,500, having confirmed the ongoing rise.

At the moment, the coin is accumulating power for future growth and a price blast may happen within a few days as the volatility is declining.

Bitcoin is trading at $59,270 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has shown greater growth than Bitcoin (BTC) over the last 24 hours. The rise has accounted for 5.23%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) set a new peak yesterday. The leading altcoin has fixed above the $2,000 mark. At the moment, the digital coin is accumulating power for continued growth as there has been no fixation so far.

Ethereum is trading at $2,109 at press time.

DOT/USD

Polkadot (DOT) is the biggest gainer today. The rate of the altcoin has rocketed by 18% since yesterday.

DOT/USD chart by TradingView

Polkadot (DOT) has also set a new peak. However, that might not be the end of the growth, with bulls ready to keep the rise as the trading volume is increasing. In this case, the nearest target is the mark of $50.

Polkadot is trading at $45.29 at press time.

LINK/USD

Chainlink (LINK) is the second-most growing coin today. The coin has risen almost 7%.

LINK/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Chainlink (LINK) has fixed above $31.80, which means that buyers are ready to continue the growth. The trading volume is growing, considering an ongoing rise to the next level of $35.70 and potentially $40 per coin.

LINK is trading at $32.50 at press time.

 
