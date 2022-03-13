BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 13

Original U.Today article

Which cryptocurrencies have accumulated enough power for a further sharp move?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The last day of the week is rather more bearish than bullish as most of the coins are in the red zone. Cardano (ADA) is the only gainer from the list, rising by 1.20%.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is slightly going down, falling by 0.90% since yesterday.

From the technical point of view, nothing has changed as the main cryptocurrency keeps trading in the middle of the wide range between the support at $34,000 and the resistance at $45,478.

If bulls want to keep the rise going, they need to get the rate close to the vital $40,000 mark. If that happens, one can see the test of the zone around $44,000 by the end of March.

Bitcoin is trading at $38,803 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest loser from the list as the chief altcoin has declined by more than 1%.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading in the zone of the most liquidity around $2,600 with neither bullish nor bearish signals. The price is located closer to the support level than to the resistance; however, the selling trading volume is going down.

In case bulls fail to keep the rate above $2,500, a sharp drop may happen to the $2,300 mark.

Ethereum is trading at $2,559 at press time.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP is almost unchanged over the last 24 hours.

XRP is neither bullish nor bearish as none of the sides has accumulated enough power for a sharp move. If buyers can get the rate back to $0.80 and fix above it, one can expect further growth to the resistance at $0.91.

XRP is trading at $0.7850 at press time.