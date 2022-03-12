Original U.Today article

BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 12

Price Analysis
Sat, 03/12/2022 - 14:50
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins are ready to keep moving upward?
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 12
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The bearish trend has continued on the weekend; however, some coins are trading better than others. Mainly, XRP is the biggest gainer among the top 10 coins, going up by more than 7%.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The weekend started positively for Bitcoin (BTC) as its rate has increased by 0.66% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) has fixed above the $39,000 mark on the daily chart, which means that bulls are not ready to give up so easily. Thus, the selling trading volume is going down, confirming bears' weakness.

Related
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 10

If the main cryptocurrency can finish the current week at the current levels, there is a chance to see further growth to the zone around $40,000 next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $39,242 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the only loser from the list today with a price change of -0.66% since yesterday.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View
ADA/USD chart by Trading View

Cardano (ADA) is far away from its resistance level at $1, slowly approaching the lower level at $0.70. However, at the moment, it is too early to consider any sharp moves, as the price needs to get close to the support to confirm the bearish trend.

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 10

All in all, in case of the futher seller pressure below $0.75, one can expect the test of the support next week.

ADA is trading at $0.797 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest gainer, rising by 1.70%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView
BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) is neither bullish nor bearish despite today's growth. The price is located in the middle of the channel with no bearish or bullish signals. But if buyers manage to seize the initiative and get to the $400 mark, the rise may lead to the level at $440.

BNB is trading at $377 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Terra's UST Now Accepted in Retail: Check Out Demo
03/12/2022 - 15:15
Terra's UST Now Accepted in Retail: Check Out Demo
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Polkadot's Moonbeam Shares First Statistics: 3+ Million Transactions, 200K+ Wallets, What Else?
03/12/2022 - 15:05
Polkadot's Moonbeam Shares First Statistics: 3+ Million Transactions, 200K+ Wallets, What Else?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Peter Schiff Says Paul Tudor Jones Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Here’s Why
03/12/2022 - 15:02
Peter Schiff Says Paul Tudor Jones Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Here’s Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan