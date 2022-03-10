ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 10

Most of the coins have followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC); however, there are some exceptions to the rule. Meanwhile, LUNA is rising by 3.72% over the last 24 hours.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) could not withstand the fall of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 4.14% since yesterday.
Cardano (ADA) is looking rather bearish than bullish as the price is on its way to the support level at $0.70. However, if buyers can keep the rate above the $0.80 mark, there is a chance to see a bounceback followed by growth to $0.90.
Currently, one needs to pay close attention to the zone where the daily candle closes.
Cardano is trading at $0.808 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) has lost even more than Cardano (ADA) with a drop of more than 6%.
The native exchange coin keeps going down after the false breakout of the $400 mark. As long as bulls cannot fix above this level, bears can keep pushing the rate more profoundly. In this regard, daily closure in the area around $350 might be a prerequsite for an ongoing drop to $330 and below.
BNB is trading at $368 at press time.