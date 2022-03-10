Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 10

Price Analysis
Thu, 03/10/2022 - 15:51
Denys Serhiichuk
Have the main altcoins found the support levels by now?
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 10
Most of the coins have followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC); however, there are some exceptions to the rule. Meanwhile, LUNA is rising by 3.72% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) could not withstand the fall of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 4.14% since yesterday.

Cardano (ADA) is looking rather bearish than bullish as the price is on its way to the support level at $0.70. However, if buyers can keep the rate above the $0.80 mark, there is a chance to see a bounceback followed by growth to $0.90.

Currently, one needs to pay close attention to the zone where the daily candle closes.

Cardano is trading at $0.808 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has lost even more than Cardano (ADA) with a drop of more than 6%.

The native exchange coin keeps going down after the false breakout of the $400 mark. As long as bulls cannot fix above this level, bears can keep pushing the rate more profoundly. In this regard, daily closure in the area around $350 might be a prerequsite for an ongoing drop to $330 and below.

BNB is trading at $368 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

