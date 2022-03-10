ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 10

Original U.Today article

Have the main altcoins found the support levels by now?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Most of the coins have followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC); however, there are some exceptions to the rule. Meanwhile, LUNA is rising by 3.72% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) could not withstand the fall of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 4.14% since yesterday.

Cardano (ADA) is looking rather bearish than bullish as the price is on its way to the support level at $0.70. However, if buyers can keep the rate above the $0.80 mark, there is a chance to see a bounceback followed by growth to $0.90.

Currently, one needs to pay close attention to the zone where the daily candle closes.

Cardano is trading at $0.808 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has lost even more than Cardano (ADA) with a drop of more than 6%.

The native exchange coin keeps going down after the false breakout of the $400 mark. As long as bulls cannot fix above this level, bears can keep pushing the rate more profoundly. In this regard, daily closure in the area around $350 might be a prerequsite for an ongoing drop to $330 and below.

BNB is trading at $368 at press time.