BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for May 30

Price Analysis
Mon, 05/30/2022 - 15:24
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has the time arrived for a mid-term bullish trend?
The new week has begun with the continued bounceback of the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone. Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer from the list, rising by almost 13%.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has come back above the $30,000 mark, going up by 4.53% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Bitcoin (BTC) has continued to rise after the bounceback from the support level at $27,757. The rise has been supported by the increased trading volume, which means that bulls are ready to keep the growth going.

In this case, one can expect a further upward move to the $31,000-$31,500 area by the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,428 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer from the list, growing by 5.33% since yesterday.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the sharp growth, Ethereum (ETH) has not come back above the $1,900 level yet. However, if the daily candle fixes around the mentioned mark and the volume increases, the rise may lead to the test of the $2,000 mark within the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,898 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has grown the least today with growth of 3.18%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP remains bearish as the rate is below the vital $0.40 mark. From another point of view, the buying trading volume has increased and, if bulls can hold the initiative, the growth might lead to the test of $0.41 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.39913 at press time.

