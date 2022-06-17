BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 17

Most of the coins keep trading in the red zone, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 3% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced off the $20,000 zone that confirms the bulls' power. From another point of view, the price is close to the support, which means that it is too early to think about a reversal.
In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $20,500-$21,500 for the next few days.
Bitcoin is trading at $21,046 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest loser from the list today as the main altcoin has dropped by 6%.
Ethereum (ETH) is trading similar to BTC as the price is also located near the support level at $1,000. The volume remains low as traders are not ready to buy the coin from the current levels. If bears' pressure continues and the rate falls below $1,000, there are chances to see the test of the next level at $832 shortly.
Ethereum is trading at $1,090 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is an exception to the rule today as its price has gone up by 3.44% over the last 24 hours.
Despite the growth, XRP is trading in the middle of the narrow channel between the support at $0.3040 and the resistance at $0.3644. If bulls can hold the rate above $0.33 by the end of the day, one can expect the test of the $0.35 zone soon.
XRP is trading at $0.33160 at press time.