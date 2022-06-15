Original U.Today article

BTC, SOL and AVAX Price Analysis for June 15

Price Analysis
Wed, 06/15/2022 - 15:20
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has the market reached the bottom yet?
Despite the oversold market, most of the coins have continued their drop.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest loser today as the decline of the main crypto has accounted for 3.67%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced off the $20,000 mark, which means that bulls are not going to give up so easy. In addition, the selling volume is declining, confirming bears' weakness. If the daily candle remains above $21,000, there are chances to see the further correction to the $23,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $21,302 at press time.

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has gone down by only 0.55% since yesterday.

SOL/USD chart by TradingView
Solana (SOL) has not gone below the recently formed level at $26. At the moment, the rate is stuck in the narrow range between the support and the resistance at $32.32. All in all, a local rise is possible if buyers return the price to the vital $30 mark.

SOL is trading at $28.82 at press time.

AVAX/USD

Avalanche (AVAX) is no exception to the rule, falling by 2.21%.

AVAX/USD chart by TradingView
AVAX has made a false breakout of the $14.58 mark against the high trading volume. Currently, traders should pay close attention to the $16 mark. If buyers can fix the rate above it, it might be a prerequsite for the test of the resistance at $17.30 shortly.

AVAX is trading at $15.71 at press time.

