Original U.Today article

ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for June 14

Price Analysis
Tue, 06/14/2022 - 15:48
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long can the altcoins market rise faster than Bitcoin (BTC)?
ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for June 14
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Most of the coins have bounced off after a few days of the market fall.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has grown the least today, rising by 2.71%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) made a false breakout of the $1,100 mark against the rise of buying volume. At the moment, the main altcoin is trading near the $1,200 zone on the daily chart.

Related
BTC, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for June 12

If buyers can resist bears' pressure, the correction may lead to the test of $1,300 soon.

Ethereum is trading at $1,221 at press time.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has increased by 3.34% since yesterday.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP has also bounced off its vital mark of $0.30. The price is stuck between the support at $0.3040 and the recently formed resistance at $0.33362. If the daily candle fixes above the $0.31 mark, there is a high possibility to see the test of the mentioned resistance soon.

XRP is trading at $0.31723 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule, following the rise of other cryptocurrencies.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView
BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) has almost touched the vital $200 mark and come back to the channel where it was located before. If the selling volume rises and the decline continues to the $215-$210 area, traders can expect a sharp drop soon.

BNB is trading at $225.4 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer from the list today, rocketing by 8.78%.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View
ADA/USD chart by Trading View

Cardano (ADA) is looking better than other coins as the altcoin has not updated the low of May. In this case, if buyers can hold the rate above $0.50, the rise may continue to the $0.55 zone until June.

ADA is trading at $0.5032 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction #Cardano Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Dormancy Flow Indicator at Lowest Since 2010: Why Is This Crucial for Crypto?
06/14/2022 - 16:46
Bitcoin (BTC) Dormancy Flow Indicator at Lowest Since 2010: Why Is This Crucial for Crypto?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Crypto Is Not Going Away, Says David Rubenstein
06/14/2022 - 16:36
Crypto Is Not Going Away, Says David Rubenstein
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Dogecoin Set to Launch Another Major Project, Here Are Details
06/14/2022 - 16:26
Dogecoin Set to Launch Another Major Project, Here Are Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide