ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for June 14

Most of the coins have bounced off after a few days of the market fall.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has grown the least today, rising by 2.71%.
Ethereum (ETH) made a false breakout of the $1,100 mark against the rise of buying volume. At the moment, the main altcoin is trading near the $1,200 zone on the daily chart.
If buyers can resist bears' pressure, the correction may lead to the test of $1,300 soon.
Ethereum is trading at $1,221 at press time.
XRP/USD
The rate of XRP has increased by 3.34% since yesterday.
XRP has also bounced off its vital mark of $0.30. The price is stuck between the support at $0.3040 and the recently formed resistance at $0.33362. If the daily candle fixes above the $0.31 mark, there is a high possibility to see the test of the mentioned resistance soon.
XRP is trading at $0.31723 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule, following the rise of other cryptocurrencies.
Binance Coin (BNB) has almost touched the vital $200 mark and come back to the channel where it was located before. If the selling volume rises and the decline continues to the $215-$210 area, traders can expect a sharp drop soon.
BNB is trading at $225.4 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer from the list today, rocketing by 8.78%.
Cardano (ADA) is looking better than other coins as the altcoin has not updated the low of May. In this case, if buyers can hold the rate above $0.50, the rise may continue to the $0.55 zone until June.
ADA is trading at $0.5032 at press time.