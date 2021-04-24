BTC, ETH and TRX Price Analysis for April 24

Original U.Today article

Can the coins from the top 10 list bounce off after a sharp drop?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market continues under a bearish influence as most of the coins are located in the green zone.

The crucial data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and TRX:

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $928,102,924,023 $49,593.18 $56,104,236,714 -0.47% Ethereum ETH $257,285,635,295 $2,223.81 $35,490,326,473 -2.48% TRX TRX $7,736,620,764 $0.1083 $4,322,828,462 5.61%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) could not fix above the $50,000 mark, going down by 0.47% over the last day.

Analyzing the daily chart, bulls are weak at the level of $48,500, which means that the decline might continue.

In this case, there are high chances of seeing a test of another vital support at $45,000 soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $49,600 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest loser today as the rate of the main altcoin has decreased by 2.48%.

Ethereum (ETH) is about the follow the drop of Bitcoin (BTC). Even though the selling trading volume is low, traders might see ETH trading around the level of the MA 50, around $1,980, at press time.

TRX/USD

TRX is the only coin from our list trading in the green zone. It has grown 5.61% since yesterday.

From the technical point of view, TRX has successfully bounced off the MA 50 on the daily chart, having confirmed the bulls' power. As the more likely scenario, the coin might test the firmed mirror level where most of the liquidity is focused. The zone is located at the mark of $0.12.

TRX is trading at $0.1069 at press time.