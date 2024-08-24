    BTC Demand Skyrockets as FED Signals Lower Rates Cycle

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Coinbase Premium index highest since July
    Sat, 24/08/2024 - 10:40
    BTC Demand Skyrockets as FED Signals Lower Rates Cycle
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin buyer interest in the United States recently surged to a 39-day high following hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve that interest rate cuts were on the horizon. 

    According to CryptoQuant's Julio Moreno, this uptick in demand was linked to the Fed's signals that the cycle of lower interest rates would soon begin.

    Coinbase Premium index

    On Aug. 23, the Coinbase Premium Index, which tracks the price gap between Bitcoin on Coinbase Pro and Binance, spiked to its highest level since mid-July, reaching 0.0114. This index is often used to gauge U.S. investor demand relative to the global market, with positive readings indicating buying pressure.

    This surge in interest coincided with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, where he suggested that policy adjustments were coming, though he did not specify when interest rate cuts would begin.

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Statement Made by Samson Mow
    XRP Skyrocketing: Here's When and How, Cardano 12% Pump, Is ADA Finally Waking Up? Ethereum (ETH) Shows Some Potential
    Ethereum Foundation Makes Its Largest ETH Transfer of 2024
    Cardano's Chang Hard Fork Suddenly Postponed. Here's Why

    This indication of a potential shift in monetary policy fueled optimism among Bitcoin buyers.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Biggest Breakout in Price History
    Fri, 08/23/2024 - 13:27
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Biggest Breakout in Price History
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    Biggest price breakout

    Crypto trader and analyst Ali Martinez has pointed out that Bitcoin's bull-bear market indicator has been fluctuating between bearish and bullish zones since early August. 

    However, Martinez now reports that the sentiment has shifted back to bullish, signaling a potential major Bitcoin price breakout. He shared a chart highlighting this key metric, which recently turned bullish after an extended period of indecision. 

    Historically, such shifts in the indicator have preceded significant Bitcoin bull runs, suggesting a strong likelihood of another rally on the horizon.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Opinions
    Aug 24, 2024 - 9:39
    Crypto Scams on Rise Again, Here's What You Need to Know
    Opinions
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Title news
    News
    Aug 24, 2024 - 9:20
    Key SHIB Metric Frozen in Past Few Days, Cardano Might Flip TRX and DOGE If This Happens, Ripple Taps Coinbase for Upcoming Major Event: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Layer-2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $10M in Presale Event
    Making India a Global Hub for Blockchain: Giakaa Capital Unites Government, Investors, and Startups at India Blockchain Summit 2024
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Exhibition Opportunities Sold Out: Limited Tickets Remain for the World’s Largest Web3 Event With 20,000 Attendees and 500+ Side Events
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BTC Demand Skyrockets as FED Signals Lower Rates Cycle
    Crypto Scams on Rise Again, Here's What You Need to Know
    Key SHIB Metric Frozen in Past Few Days, Cardano Might Flip TRX and DOGE If This Happens, Ripple Taps Coinbase for Upcoming Major Event: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD