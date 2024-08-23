Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Biggest Breakout in Price History

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto analysts have predicted a massive breakout for Bitcoin (BTC) in the near future. It appears that the dark clouds of bearish trends have faded away, and a bright future is in the cards for the biggest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. Bitcoin’s current price movements are also hinting at this potential bull run.

Advertisement

According to crypto trader and analyst Ali Martinez, the BTC bull-bear market indicator has been moving between the bearish and bullish ranges since early August. However, it appears that the sentiment has shifted now. Martinez mentioned that this crucial indicator has switched back to bullish again, predicting a huge Bitcoin price breakout.

The renowned analyst shared a chart of Bitcoin’s key metric. It clearly shows that this metric has turned bullish after a prolonged period of hovering around both extremes. The chart shows that Bitcoin enters a bull run once this happens. This has been witnessed in history, hence, there is a strong likelihood of another BTC bull run.

Bitcoin to hit another all-time high?

Notably, another prominent analyst has predicted a massive Bitcoin price breakout. Crypto analyst Jelle has tweeted that Bitcoin’s bullish megaphone is still targeting the $180,000 level, even after a six-month consolidation phase. Jelle mentioned that he thinks that the BTC price will get closer to this exponential target.

Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin has started to support these bullish outlooks . As of now, BTC is trading at $60,815, a slight decrease of 0.66% in the last 24 hours. BTC was facing strong resistance around the $60,000 level in the recent past. However, it has successfully cleared this level now.