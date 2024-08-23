    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Biggest Breakout in Price History

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Prominent analysts have shared bullish outlook for Bitcoin
    Fri, 23/08/2024 - 13:27
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Biggest Breakout in Price History
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Crypto analysts have predicted a massive breakout for Bitcoin (BTC) in the near future. It appears that the dark clouds of bearish trends have faded away, and a bright future is in the cards for the biggest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. Bitcoin’s current price movements are also hinting at this potential bull run.

    Advertisement

    According to crypto trader and analyst Ali Martinez, the BTC bull-bear market indicator has been moving between the bearish and bullish ranges since early August. However, it appears that the sentiment has shifted now. Martinez mentioned that this crucial indicator has switched back to bullish again, predicting a huge Bitcoin price breakout.

    The renowned analyst shared a chart of Bitcoin’s key metric. It clearly shows that this metric has turned bullish after a prolonged period of hovering around both extremes. The chart shows that Bitcoin enters a bull run once this happens. This has been witnessed in history, hence, there is a strong likelihood of another BTC bull run.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Stablecoin Marks Historic Ethereum Milestone
    140,000 ETH Options Are About to Expire
    Former Ripple Executive Facing DOJ Charges
    DXY Crash: Why Isn't Crypto Skyrocketing? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Reaches Major Resistance, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Forming Double Top Pattern?

    Bitcoin to hit another all-time high?

    Notably, another prominent analyst has predicted a massive Bitcoin price breakout. Crypto analyst Jelle has tweeted that Bitcoin’s bullish megaphone is still targeting the $180,000 level, even after a six-month consolidation phase. Jelle mentioned that he thinks that the BTC price will get closer to this exponential target.

    Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin has started to support these bullish outlooks. As of now, BTC is trading at $60,815, a slight decrease of 0.66% in the last 24 hours. BTC was facing strong resistance around the $60,000 level in the recent past. However, it has successfully cleared this level now.

    It appears that BTC is now trying to turn this range into a support zone. Once it successfully accomplished this, it is likely that it will then target the next resistance at the $63,000 level. The signals from these metrics are also supporting this price outlook, and it is likely that a notable upward trend is in the cards for Bitcoin.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 23, 2024 - 13:23
    XRP Stuns Community With Unusual Bearish Trend
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Aug 23, 2024 - 13:15
    Ripple Stablecoin Marks Historic Ethereum Milestone
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Making India a Global Hub for Blockchain: Giakaa Capital Unites Government, Investors, and Startups at India Blockchain Summit 2024
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Exhibition Opportunities Sold Out: Limited Tickets Remain for the World’s Largest Web3 Event With 20,000 Attendees and 500+ Side Events
    Korea Blockchain Week 2024 Bolsters Its Flagship IMPACT Conference With the Inaugural Institutional Stage
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Biggest Breakout in Price History
    XRP Stuns Community With Unusual Bearish Trend
    Ripple Stablecoin Marks Historic Ethereum Milestone
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD