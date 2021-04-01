BTC, BNB and EOS Price Analysis for April 1

Original U.Today article

How great are the chances for the future growth of Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB) and EOS?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

April has begun with an ongoing bullish trend in the cryptocurrency market as all top 10 coins are in the green zone. Filecoin (FIL) is the main leader among them, rising by almost 40%.



The crucial statistics for Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB) and EOS:

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $1,104,177,667,630 $59,227.03 $66,986,862,943 1.43% Binance Coin BNB $49,102,915,870 $320.89 $3,064,646,858 5.81% EOS EOS $4,629,244,212 $4.86 $4,563,956,066 12.89%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the slowest-growing coin on our list. The rate of the chief crypto has risen by only 1.43% over the last day.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has entered the bullish zone. The trading volume is low, which means that traders are still accumulating their power.

In this case, there are chances to see a restest of the resistance zone around $62,000 soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $58,950 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) may have exited the consolidation phase as the trading volume is going up.

Binance Coin (BNB) is approaching the peak at $347. If a breakout happens, the crucial mark of $400 may be attained within the next few weeks, confirming the long-term bullish trend.

Binance Coin is trading at $327 at press time.

EOS/USD

EOS is the top gainer today as the rate of the altcoin has risen by 12.89% over the past 24 hours.

EOS keeps trading within the rising channel on the daily chart, which means that there is a high chance of seeing a restest of the peak around $5.56. If the trading volume increases, bulls may get the rate to the vital $6 mark.

EOS is trading at $4.87 at press time.