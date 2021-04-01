BTC, BNB and EOS Price Analysis for April 1

April has begun with an ongoing bullish trend in the cryptocurrency market as all top 10 coins are in the green zone. Filecoin (FIL) is the main leader among them, rising by almost 40%.
The crucial statistics for Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB) and EOS:
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Market Cap
|
Price
|
Volume (24h)
|
Change (24h)
|
Bitcoin
|
BTC
|$1,104,177,667,630
|$59,227.03
|$66,986,862,943
|1.43%
|
Binance Coin
|
BNB
|$49,102,915,870
|$320.89
|$3,064,646,858
|5.81%
|
EOS
|
EOS
|$4,629,244,212
|$4.86
|$4,563,956,066
|12.89%
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is the slowest-growing coin on our list. The rate of the chief crypto has risen by only 1.43% over the last day.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has entered the bullish zone. The trading volume is low, which means that traders are still accumulating their power.
In this case, there are chances to see a restest of the resistance zone around $62,000 soon.
Bitcoin is trading at $58,950 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) may have exited the consolidation phase as the trading volume is going up.
Binance Coin (BNB) is approaching the peak at $347. If a breakout happens, the crucial mark of $400 may be attained within the next few weeks, confirming the long-term bullish trend.
Binance Coin is trading at $327 at press time.
EOS/USD
EOS is the top gainer today as the rate of the altcoin has risen by 12.89% over the past 24 hours.
EOS keeps trading within the rising channel on the daily chart, which means that there is a high chance of seeing a restest of the peak around $5.56. If the trading volume increases, bulls may get the rate to the vital $6 mark.
EOS is trading at $4.87 at press time.