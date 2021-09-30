BTC, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for September 30

Original U.Today article

Have the major cryptocurrencies accumulated enough power to keep the rise going?

Bulls are trying to restore the lost positions and have achieved their aim to a certain extent as some coins are already in the green zone.

BTC/USD

Yesterday morning, buyers were able to hold the initiative and the Bitcoin (BTC) price recovered to the $42,447 level. During the day, the volume of purchases gradually decreased, so the pair was unable to overcome this resistance level.

In the evening, sellers seized the initiative and, by the end of the day, the pair returned to the weekly low zone. If the bulls manage to continue to rise above the $45,000-$46,000 resistance area, the downward wave structure may be broken. In this case, the forecast for a price decline to the $38,000 area may lose its relevance.

If, today, sellers manage to stop the bull run and reverse the pair into a pullback, then by the end of the month, it may one reach a new September low around the $38,000 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $43,125 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of the native exchange coin has increased by 2.14% over the past day.

After a drop to the liquidity zone around $340, bulls have managed to seize the initiative and are trying to hold Binance Coin (BNB) in the area of $370. At the moment, the situation is neither bullish nor bearish as buyers need to return the rate of BNB to $400 to keep the growth going to the resistance level of $456.

BNB is trading at $375.20 at press time.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has almost remained the same over the past 24 hours.

Cardano (ADA) is trading similarly to Binance Coin (BNB) as the coin is located in the zone of the most liquidity where traders are accumulating power for a price blast. Currently, the coin is located closer to the support zone at $1.90, the breakout of which may lead to a sharp price drop to $1.50 and below.

ADA is trading at $2.09 at press time.