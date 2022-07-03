BTC, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for July 3

Bears seized the initiative on the last day of the week, turning all of the top 10 coins back to the red zone.
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 11.21% over the last seven days.
On the weekly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is about to close below the previous low at $19,616. Thus, the selling volume remains high, confirming bears' power.
If nothing changes by the end of the day and the price stays below the $19,000 mark, there are chances to see a test of the nearest support level at $17,592 next week.
Bitcoin is trading at $18.981 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen the least today as the drop has made up 0.49%.
Binance Coin (BNB) is looking better than Bitcoin (BTC) on the weekly time frame as the price has not updated the recently formed support level at $205. From another point of view, the native exchange coin has not accumulated enough energy for a rise, which means that sideways trading between $210 and $240 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.
BNB is trading at $214.7 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the biggest loser today, as the price has gone down by 12.85% for the week.
Cardano (ADA) is following the fall of Bitcoin (BTC) as it is on the way to the support level at $0.3974. From the technical point of view, the altcoin has accumulated enough strength for a continued fall, so one can expect a drop below $0.40 soon.
ADA is trading at $0.4444 at press time.