BTC, SOL and AVAX Price Analysis for July 2

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The first weekend of July has begun with the continued bounceback of the cryptocurrency market.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced off the $19,000 mark on the daily chart; however, the bears' pressure is still on. Thus, the buying trading volume is low, which means that buyers are not powerful enough for a trend change.

In this case, if the rate cannot come back to the $20,000 mark within the next few days, there is a chance to see a further drop below $18,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,229 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is the biggest gainer today, rising by 2.88% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the rise, Solana (SOL) is trading sideways in the middle of the channel between the support at $26.05 and the resistance at $37.37. The rate is above the mark of $30, which means that bulls are more powerful than bears locally. In addition, the price is closer to the upper level, confirming buyers' strength.

SOL is trading at $32.99 at press time.

AVAX/USD

Avalanche (AVAX) has also followed the rise of other coins, going up by 1.88%.

Even though Avalanche (AVAX) may not have accumulated enough power for continued growth, the price is far from the resistance level at $21.35. If the buyers cannot bring the rate back to the $18 mark, the fall may continue to the $15 zone until mid-July.

AVAX is trading at $16.32 at press time.