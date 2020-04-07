U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Brendan Blumer Makes Global Crypto Prediction: ‘Hold On To Your Seats’

Tue, 04/07/2020 - 12:40
Vladislav Sopov
Many experts now suggest that the ongoing market crash may be a lucky break for the crypto sector, but Brendan Blumer of Block.one has now announced some time frames
Brendan Blumer, entrepreneur, investor and CEO of the Block.one team behind EOS.IO software, admires the context the global economic situation provides for the future blockchain and crypto breakthrough.

Never before

According to Mr. Blumer, the situation today is much more attractive than it has ever been. As a result, the whole world will see the full power of crypto in the next 24 months.

Mr. Blumer outlined that this process won’t be caused by some speculative catalyst or overnight demand upsurges. Instead, it would be driven by the ‘global macro environment’.

He also invited three industry-level legends in blockchain and investment - Anthony Pompliano of Morgan Creek Digital, Michael Novogratz of Galaxy Digital and Raoul Pal of Real Vision Group - to discuss this statement. Mr. Pal fully supported his position:

100% agree

Bumps in the road to the moon

At the same time, Mr. Blumer didn’t predict that the journey will be smooth. Asked about the prospectives of a painful $3,000-$4,000 retest by Bitcoin (BTC) in the next weeks, he admitted that it was possible while suggesting that it wouldn't determine major upcoming events:

It’s not an impossibility but I think you underestimate how many people have moved into cash and are now scared they’re going to get stuck with it. Right now it’s not about what investment is the most attractive, it’s about what is the least unattractive. 

'Bitcoin Isn't Money and Never Will Be,' Says Block.one CEO Brendan Blumer
 

As previously reported by U.Today, Mr. Blumer is sure that Bitcoin (BTC) is the next generation of gold and will overtake it in aggregate value over the next two decades, but won’t be used as money.

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

