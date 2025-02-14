BREAKING: Yet Another XRP ETF Filing Acknowledged by SEC

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has officially acknowledged the XRP ETF application that was filed by 21Shares

The firm joined the race to launch an ETF based on the performance of the Ripple-linked token in early November.

As reported by U.Today, the SEC also acknowledged Grayscale's ETF filing on Thursday. This was interpreted as an "enormous message" by ETF analyst Nate Geraci.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has stated that the approval of an XRP ETF was "inevitable" in the US despite some naysayers claiming otherwise.

Apart from Grayscale and 21Shares, WisdomTree and Bitwise have also filed to launch spot XRP ETFs.

Earlier this month, Cboe BZX Exchange submitted a regulatory filing to list the shares of these products.

The odds of an XRP ETF being approved this year currently stand at 78% on Polymarket.