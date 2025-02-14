Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    BREAKING: Yet Another XRP ETF Filing Acknowledged by SEC

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 14/02/2025 - 18:34
    Advertisement
    BREAKING: Yet Another XRP ETF Filing Acknowledged by SEC
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has officially acknowledged the XRP ETF application that was filed by 21Shares 

    Advertisement

    The firm joined the race to launch an ETF based on the performance of the Ripple-linked token in early November.  

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC also acknowledged Grayscale's ETF filing on Thursday. This was interpreted as an "enormous message" by ETF analyst Nate Geraci. 

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Yet Another XRP ETF Filing Acknowledged by SEC
    Bitcoin Surges as Abu Dhabi’s Wealth Fund Discloses Massive BTC Holdings
    XRP, ADA ETFs Compared to 2000s Tech Stocks by Crypto Expert
    BNB Chain Unveils Epic 2025 Roadmap: Details

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has stated that the approval of an XRP ETF was "inevitable" in the US despite some naysayers claiming otherwise. 

    Advertisement

    Apart from Grayscale and 21Shares, WisdomTree and Bitwise have also filed to launch spot XRP ETFs. 

    Earlier this month, Cboe BZX Exchange submitted a regulatory filing to list the shares of these products. 

    The odds of an XRP ETF being approved this year currently stand at 78% on Polymarket. 

    #Ripple News #XRP News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 14, 2025 - 17:26
    Bitcoin Surges as Abu Dhabi’s Wealth Fund Discloses Massive BTC Holdings
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Feb 14, 2025 - 16:27
    Bitcoin ETFs Hit Hard With $171 Million Outflows on Valentine's Day
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BREAKING: Yet Another XRP ETF Filing Acknowledged by SEC
    Bitcoin Surges as Abu Dhabi’s Wealth Fund Discloses Massive BTC Holdings
    Bitcoin ETFs Hit Hard With $171 Million Outflows on Valentine's Day
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD