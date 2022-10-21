Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Wants to Solve Twitter's Bot Problem

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has a solution for the persistent Twitter bot problem

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed to introduce a conditional burn mechanism for dealing with Twitter’s persistent burn mechanism.

The recipient should have the right to burn tokens or donate to charity. However, messages should remain free if they are not marked as spam.

Buterin's proposal came in response to a tweet posted by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, which claims that on-chain social media messages.

Bankman-Fried believes that even a tiny amount of gas per message would discourage nefarious behavior.

As reported by U.Today, Twitter was inundated with spam bots impersonating Buterin on the cusp of the much-anticipated merge upgrade that took place in September.