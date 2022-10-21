Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Wants to Solve Twitter's Bot Problem

Fri, 10/21/2022 - 20:23
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has a solution for the persistent Twitter bot problem
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Wants to Solve Twitter's Bot Problem
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed to introduce a conditional burn mechanism for dealing with Twitter’s persistent burn mechanism.

The recipient should have the right to burn tokens or donate to charity. However,  messages should remain free if they are not marked as spam.

Buterin's proposal came in response to a tweet posted by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, which claims that on-chain social media messages.

Related
Ethereum Seeing Waning Address Activity
Bankman-Fried believes that even a tiny amount of gas per message would discourage nefarious behavior.

As reported by U.Today, Twitter was inundated with spam bots impersonating Buterin on the cusp of the much-anticipated merge upgrade that took place in September.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push
10/21/2022 - 19:07
Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image "Solana Killer" Aptos Gets Exposure to 25 Million Users via This Integration
10/21/2022 - 16:03
"Solana Killer" Aptos Gets Exposure to 25 Million Users via This Integration
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP Price Analysis for October 21
10/21/2022 - 15:52
XRP Price Analysis for October 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk