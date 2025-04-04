Advertisement
    Breaking: Grayscale Files for Solana ETF

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 4/04/2025 - 13:39
    Grayscale becomes the latest major player to join the Solana ETF race
    Grayscale, the leading cryptocurrency asset manager, has filed to launch a Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF). 

    This comes after mutual fund giant Fidelity also joined the race in March. As reported by U.Today, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission acknowledged Grayscale's filing in March. 

    The price of Solana (SOL) is down roughly 0.4% over the past 24 hours.

    There are also several other pending ETF filings from such players as VanEck. 

    Polymarket bettors see extremely high odds of a Solana ETF being approved in 2025.

    Solana is far from being the only major altcoin that is vying to get its own altcoin ETF in the U.S. Such cryptocurrencies as XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) are also highly likely to get their own ETF products this year.    

