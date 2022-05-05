Boom App Launches PC Version and Partners with OKC; NFT Airdrop Coming Soon

Boom App, a next-gen content platform for creators of the Web3 era, shares the details of a new partnership and upcoming NFT drop

Boom App, a decentralized Metaverse-based social platform, launches a PC version, starts a “Refer-to-Earn” campaign and announces plans for upcoming NFT distributions and crucial technical partnerships.

Boom App PC version now available to general public

According to the official statement shared by the Boom App team, its PC version is available for all enthusiasts of digital content and decentralization. This is a huge milestone in terms of UX/UI and functionality.

Since mid-April 2022, digital art professionals and amateurs have been able to post, comment and share multimedia publications. As on modern Web2 social networks, creators can subscribe to each other's channels.

Boom App’s mechanisms are fully decentralized and feature in-app monetization models based on integrated non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

As covered by U.Today previously, through its multi-platform application, Boom App addresses all major flaws of current social media giants, including the likes of Twitter and Facebook.

Refer-to-Earn campaign allows content creators to benefit, here’s how

Following the much-anticipated launch of Boom App SocialFi platform for PC, its team unveiled a “Refer-to-Earn” campaign designed to boost the visibility of the application. Boom App users can join the activities of this campaign between May 5 and May 14, 2022. The net amount of the prize pool allocated for this campaign is set at $30,000 in crypto.

Once registered on Boom App’s website, crypto enthusiasts can get a referral code and share it with friends. For every registration, Boom App users will be rewarded; the more friends invited, more bonuses will be distributed to the user.

All rewards will be sent to participants seven days after the conclusion of the referral campaign.

Coming soon: NFT airdrop for “early birds” and OKC integration

Once Boom App’s “Refer-to-Earn” campaign is completed, a series of NFT airdrops will launch to reward early participants and contributors to Boom’s progress. The NFTs will display fictional characters, including Whales, Influencers, Consumers, Creators and Artists.

Also, some NFTs will serve as ID cards in the Boom App Metaverse. Other tokens will be associated with community governance rights, personal brand exposure, product trials, exclusives bonuses and other perks.

Then, starting from May 2022, Boom App entered into a partnership with OKC, a community-driven EVM-compatible smart contracts platform by the supporters of OKX crypto exchange (formerly OKEx).

Boom App is set to be the pioneering SocialFi application within the OKC ecosystem. To share the details of the upcoming collaboration, the two teams will hold a joint AMA session on May 9, 2022.

As OKC is a high-performance cost-efficient technical basis for dApps of all types, this is a crucial announcement for massive adoption and scaling of Boom App.