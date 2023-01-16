Bonk (BONK) Soars 31%, Here Is Next Price Stop to Watch Out For

Mon, 01/16/2023 - 08:26
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Bonk (BONK) is regaining its lost ground with over 31% growth push
Bonk (BONK) Soars 31%, Here Is Next Price Stop to Watch Out For
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The ongoing rally in the digital currency ecosystem undoubtedly spells an impressive trend for Solana-based meme coin sensation Bonk (BONK). According to data from CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency has surged by as much as 31.92% over the past 24 hours to a price of $0.000001456 at the time of writing.

Image Source: CoinMarketCap
Image Source: CoinMarketCap


The ongoing rally is a major turnaround for the meme coin, which saw a freefall toward the end of last week, as reported by U.Today. The ongoing growth momentum represents the resilience of the token as one of the most embraced meme coins after its two dominant rivals, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

At its current price point, BONK is now down by exactly 70.96% from its all-time high (ATH) of $0.000004922. While BONK has a massive pump tendency, the expectation for its price to return back to this level in a short time might be an overarching wish. Should this rally be sustained, we can see the price of the token surge back to $0.000002500 in the near term.

This price expectation may be fast-tracked or even surpassed, depending on whether or not whales choose to join in on the action.

When Binance and Coinbase?

Meme coins are even more speculative digital assets compared to other regular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). Based on this, it becomes a fairly different affair for top trading platforms like Binance and Coinbase to list tokens like BONK for trading.

However, a listing from these platforms, whenever it happens, can be the next turning point for BONK to really catch up with its peers. The exchanges have a large community and robust liquidity that can help power the naturally infused growth rallies from the meme coin. Considering what its impact will be, most BONK holders are expecting this listing so the token can properly compete with its peers.

#BONK News
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Decentraland MANA Skyrockets 70% in One Week, Here's What's Driving Surge
01/16/2023 - 10:02
Decentraland MANA Skyrockets 70% in One Week, Here's What's Driving Surge
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano Contributor Teases Major Developments for ADA Payments
01/16/2023 - 09:38
Cardano Contributor Teases Major Developments for ADA Payments
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Notorious Hacker Group Lazarus Begins Laundering Harmony Funds: Details
01/16/2023 - 09:02
Notorious Hacker Group Lazarus Begins Laundering Harmony Funds: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin