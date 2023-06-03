BONE Price Jumps as Token Hits New Milestone

Yuri Molchan
Governance token BONE becoming more and more frequently discussed by SHIB community
Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) meme coin has reached a new milestone in social sentiment on crypto Twitter, reaching 2.8 million mentions in tweets.

According to data shared by CoinMarketCap, the token is currently changing hands at $0.8204, after a 3.44% rise over the last 24 hours.

BONE is the governance token on the ShibaSwap DEX (the official decentralized exchange of the Shibarium Layer 2 solution) and within the Shiba Inu ecosystem, allowing SHIB users to vote on new proposals, submit them and gain access to future NFTs. Besides, this is the "gas token" used on Shibarium for paying transaction fees, and it helps to burn Shiba Inu tokens.

After surging 21% on May 29, the price demonstrated a steep decline, starting to make attempts to recover now.

Shibarium testnet Puppynet launched on March 11 keeps growing every day. By now, it has performed more than 14 million transactions, and its total count of connected wallets stands at more than 16,108,541.

