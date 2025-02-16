BNB Chain Just Welcomed Two Major Updates, What's New?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

BNB Chain has undergone two significant updates in recent hours, bringing notable enhancements to its ecosystem. Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) highlighted the updates in a tweet, adding to the anticipation and excitement in the BNB Chain community.

In its recently released road map, BNB highlighted its focus on improving transaction speed, streamlining users' experience, integrating artificial intelligence and refining developer tools in 2025. These latest upgrades are part of ongoing efforts to optimize the network and strengthen its position in the competitive blockchain space.

BNB Chain has also introduced three MEV protection solutions in partnership with leading wallet providers to address the issue of sandwich attacks. These solutions will help users protect their transactions from sandwich attacks and provide a more secure DeFi trading experience.

One of the biggest concerns in the DeFi space has been the impact of MEV (Maximal Extractable Value) attacks, particularly sandwich attacks, which cause unfair trading conditions and financial losses for users.

What's new

In a blog post explaining the recent upgrade, BNB Chain announced that it had released the first optimization designed to handle the surge in traffic on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

This comes after it was discovered that during high-traffic periods, many transactions were not being included in blocks on time. This meant that even those who increased their gas fees (transaction fees) to speed up their transactions weren't guaranteed the priority they expected.

The current design of BNB Chain allows getting all transactions on-chain as rapidly as possible, to lower average wait time in the transaction pool (mempool). This strategy is effective for the majority of common-use scenarios. However, it is not ideal for meme coin trading, where minor price swings can have a big impact.

The upgrade introduces a short waiting period before block sealing, as long as there is enough time inside the three-second block window (blocks on BSC are formed every three seconds). This will allow validators to collect more bids, increasing the likelihood of including the best ones and improving overall block-building performance, particularly during peak network activity. This improvement also gives more time for bid gathering, which could lead to more efficient block building.