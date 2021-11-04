Bluzelle Releases R2 Solution for NFT Marketplaces

The new product will significantly advance the usability, safety and transparency of non-fungible token marketplaces.

Bluzelle introduces R2, here's why it is crucial for NFTs

According to the official announcement shared by the Bluzelle team, its much-anticipated decentralized data storage module, R2, is now live.

Our NFT Storage Mainnet and further Increased Staking Rewards are live!



We’re increasing our daily staking rewards for the rest of the year 2021 by four times (4x) the earnings value.



Read More 👇https://t.co/RS97DdPieO — Bluzelle (@BluzelleHQ) October 22, 2021

The team promotes this novelty as a flexible and "unstoppable" data storage solution for mainstream usage. It acts as a distributed hosting platform with high security, unmatched availability and censorship resistance.

All data in the system by Bluzelle is stored on a distributed network of nodes. This is its main advantage over the Inter-Planetary File System (IPFS). Currently, IPFS is treated as the most "decentralized" data storage solution.

Largely, Bluzelle's R2 targets digital collectibles marketplaces as its core audience. Its peer-to-peer architecture of 50+ nodes is suitable for storing large amounts of data associated with NFT trading.

Bluzelle supercharges Mintable's architecture

Pavel Bains, CEO of Bluzelle, stresses that this solution comes with no drawbacks in usability and user-friendliness:

Time and time again in crypto we see solutions that are not as decentralized, not as secure or not as advanced become the norm. Why? Because people care about usability above all, and this factor will always trump any kind of ideological or ‘nice to have’ criteria. This is why our file storage solution aims to be decentralized without sacrificing usability.

Top-notch NFT platform Mintable is the first industry heavyweight to harness Bluzelle's instruments in its operations. Zach Burks, founder and CEO of Mintable, is excited about Bluzelle's product:

With Bluzelle we have a permanent file storage that is decentralized across the entire planet for your NFTs - so in 50 years, they will still be around and valuable.

As covered by U.Today previously, cooperation with DeFi and NFT startups is the focus for the Bluzelle team in 2021.

In May, the project released its version 2.0 with extended functionality.