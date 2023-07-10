BLU Mission Scores Strategic Partnership with Unidef to Boost Decentralization

BLU Mission proudly unveils its strategic partnership with Unidef, with an aim to empower the decentralized ecosystem and enhance the global acceptance of BLU token

As per its announcement, BLU Mission , an organization dedicated to the expansion and sustainability of the wider crypto ecosystem, is thrilled to declare its partnership with Unidef (unidef.org) today. The collaboration is designed to catalyze the shift towards a decentralized future. Together, we engage with policy-makers, launch advocacy initiatives, and establish partnerships to ensure that the benefits of decentralization are accessible to all.

BLU Mission teams up with Unidef for new decentralization accomplishments

The primary purpose of this alliance is to supercharge the evolution of BLU Mission by aligning it more effectively with the mission of promoting decentralized technologies, assets, and initiatives. These efforts empower individuals, communities, and the world at large to create their own destiny.

The partnership offers the community access to Unidef's exhaustive resources and world-class expertise, thus empowering the project and community with the necessary international resources for effectively managing administrative, regulatory, and marketing needs.

Supporting decentralized communities is critical to drive the shift towards a decentralized future. Unidef’s support for BLU Mission aids in the development of a decentralized ecosystem, where communities with mutual visions join forces to build a more promising tomorrow.

Through this partnership, BLU Mission, a community-driven organization committed to the growth and stability of the crypto ecosystem, will further bolster the community's progress in discovering diverse opportunities and forging networks that will pave the way for a decentralized future.

BLU Mission envisages a future where cryptocurrency is universally adopted and seamlessly embedded in everyday life. It is an advocacy organization dedicated to promoting the advantages and applications of decentralized currencies and supporting their worldwide acceptance.

Decentralized solutions adoption is on fire

Unidef is spearheading various initiatives to back BLU Mission and support actions that are in sync with its mission through advocacy and impact partnerships. It offers financial support to a diverse array of entities and individuals who are devoted to preserving the principles of a decentralized future. The aim of these actions is to align with the goal of enabling everyone to have full sovereignty over their finances, identity, and data.

BLU Mission will continue to advocate for policy changes and provide research and education to nurture a decentralized community's growth. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting partnership, as the companies work together to shape the future of decentralization and BLU adoption.

About BLU Mission

BLU Mission was founded by a team of crypto and tech veterans with a rich history. The primary objective of BLU Mission is pushing for change, finding opportunities, and building networks that will shape decentralization.

For more information and updates, visit www.blumission.com and follow @BLUMission on Twitter and Telegram .

About Unidef

Unidef (unidef.org) is a global network of organizations working to accelerate the world's transition to a decentralized future. It invests in and supports communities and builders of next-generation technologies, incubates creative ideas in the Web3 space, and provides institutional support and organizational backing.

For more information and updates, visit www.unidef.org and follow @UnidefGlobal on Twitter , Telegram , Instagram , Threads , Facebook and YouTube .

