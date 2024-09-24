    BlockDAG Rolls Out BDAG50 Bonus Targeting Dogecoin (DOGE), BNB Coin (BNB) Audience

    BlockDAG (BDAG) launches special pre-sale promo
    Tue, 24/09/2024 - 14:36
    BlockDAG Rolls Out BDAG50 Bonus Targeting Dogecoin (DOGE), BNB Coin (BNB) Audience
    The coming months are set to be pivotal for investors watching Dogecoin, BNB, and BlockDAG, as each cryptocurrency gears up for significant developments. BNB is introducing a new restaking feature designed to reverse the decline in its total value locked (TVL) and revitalize interest in its network.

    Meanwhile, BlockDAG is rumored to be finalizing a third major partnership, this time with a Premier League team. 

    To sweeten the deal for the loyal community BlockDAG has also rolled out a limited-time bonus on BDAG purchases with its BDAG50 code.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) attempts to break crucial level

    Despite recent sell pressure that has reduced Dogecoin’s market cap to $14.28 billion, the meme coin’s dedicated community continues to drive its relevance. Technical analysis shows Dogecoin’s price hovering near the $0.09 mark, a critical level.

    If the community sustains buying momentum and favorable macroeconomic indicators—such as positive Bitcoin movement—come into play, Dogecoin could see a price increase in the near term.

    BNB solidifies its presence in re-staking segment

    BNB Chain recently announced its restaking initiative, allowing users to stake already-staked BNB tokens on DeFi platforms to earn extra rewards.  

    This restaking feature is likely to encourage more participation and lead to increased BNB accumulation. Should the broader crypto market recover, this move could support upward momentum in BNB’s price over the coming months.

    BlockDAG’s ‘BDAG50’ bonus pulls in crypto whales

    BlockDAG is rumored to be close to sealing a deal with a Premier League club, its third major partnership following successful collaborations with Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan. 

    The presale has seen a boost with the project’s BDAG50 bonus code. The code will give a 50% bonus on all BlockDAG purchases till October 14th. The code celebrates BlockDAG’s upcoming website and platform rebrand. 

    A partnership with a Premier League team would take BlockDAG’s exposure to another level, introducing the project to over 3 billion viewers worldwide. This global reach could position BlockDAG as a well-known name in nearly 200 countries, significantly boosting its credibility and visibility.

    More importantly, this deal could support BlockDAG’s ambitious ROI projections for BDAG holders. 

    For buyers looking to maximize their potential returns, securing BDAG before batch 23 closes could be crucial, as future batches are expected to be priced higher.

    While Dogecoin’s community-driven momentum and BNB’s restaking potential remain promising, BlockDAG’s rumored Premier League partnership offers unparalleled global exposure.

    As batch 23 of the presale nears its end, this may be one of the final opportunities to buy BDAG before prices increase in the next batch.

    Learn about BlockDAG:

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetwork

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

