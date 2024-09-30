BlockDAG (BDAG) Offers Extra 50% Ahead of Its Rebrand, Targets Toncoin (TON) and Pepe (PEPE) Audiences

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Discussions swirl around their potential rebound amid fluctuations in Toncoin and Pepe coin values. However, the excitement is brewing around burgeoning projects like BlockDAG. This emerging layer 1 blockchain is drawing attention with its innovative network and promising testnet results.

BlockDAG is making waves early in its presale, having already secured over $77.5 million and outstripping many traditional cryptocurrencies in attracting both interest and capital. With the BDAG50 bonus code launching ahead of an exciting rebrand, the buzz is palpable, catapulting BlockDAG to the forefront of the crypto world.

Toncoin (TON) price aspirations: Breaking the barrier?

Toncoin is inching toward its $5.76, 50-day Simple Moving Average—a major resistance point. Despite repeated attempts, persistent selling pressures have tethered its value close to the $5.47, 20-day Exponential Moving Average. The community keenly watches this target, hoping for a 20% rise upon a successful breakthrough.

Recent on-chain metrics reveal a 29% jump in daily active addresses and a 78% uptick in new interest over the past week. This positive divergence in daily active addresses, now at 119.08%, suggests a robust market interest.

Pepe (PEPE) coin hits new milestones

PepeCoin once soared to $0.00001725 at its peak in early 2024, spurred by viral social media activity and speculative excitement. Since then, it's tumbled to $0.000007034. Latest updates show a minor 0.8% decline, casting doubts on its comeback capabilities.

Initially propelled by vibrant community support, PepeCoin's sustainability is now under scrutiny. With limited utility or prospects for expansion, many are diverting their attention to more promising ventures.

BlockDAG (BDAG) celebrates major rebranding

BlockDAG has swiftly captured the hearts of the crypto community with its forward-thinking approach and recent advancements. The debut of its testnet, packed with features like real-time transaction insights and EVM compatibility, allows participants to engage directly with BlockDAG's future offerings. This includes a blockchain faucet enabling personal BDAG coin creation.

The excitement around BlockDAG extends to its imminent rebrand, which includes a revamped website and upgraded functionalities. In celebration, a 50% purchase bonus via the BDAG50 code has significantly spurred interest, with the presale accelerating rapidly.

Another noteworthy feature is the BlockDAG Explorer, which facilitates detailed block explorations, transaction tracking, and smart contract testing. Supporting both UTXO and account-based addresses, the explorer offers unparalleled transparency and user-friendliness, appealing to developers and tech-savvy traders alike.

While Toncoin's price targets and Pepe coin updates garner attention, BlockDAG is commanding the spotlight with its dynamic progress.

The upcoming rebrand and the lucrative BDAG50 bonus code are stirring even greater interest, making BlockDAG a top pick for traders eyeing substantial long-term growth.

