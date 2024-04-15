Advertisement
    BlockDAG (BDAG) New Stage of Token Sale Might be Spotlighted in April as Polkadot (DOT) and Near (NEAR) Blue-Chip Cryptocurrencies Gain Traction in Q2

    Guest Author
    BlockDAG (BDAG) many-phase asset promo campaign on-boards new supporters in April
    Mon, 15/04/2024 - 17:00
    BlockDAG (BDAG) New Stage of Token Sale Might be Spotlighted in April as Polkadot (DOT) and Near (NEAR) Blue-Chip Cryptocurrencies Gain Traction in Q2
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    BlockDAG has firmly established itself in the cryptocurrency spotlight.

    While the future for BDAG looks promising, the rest of altcoins is exhibiting signs of promising growth, underscoring the ever-dynamic and evolving landscape of the cryptocurrency sector.

    Supporters of BlockDAG (BDAG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Polkadot (DOT) meets mixed signals

    Polkadot is trading below $9, struggling to recover amid tough market conditions. With the price at $8.63, the token shows a death cross pattern on the 4-hour chart, indicating potential declines to $8.10 or lower. 

    While there is a possibility for a rebound above $9 if market conditions improve, current bearish signals and a low RSI point to a slow recovery without significant changes in market sentiment.

    Near Protocol (NEAR) anticipates growth

    In contrast, Near Protocol generates excitement with the potential for substantial price increases. After a recent surge, if it breaks past the $6.08 resistance, it could see a 50% rise, reaching beyond $10.24. 

    Currently, at the $6.08 support, the strong bullish trend, indicated by the RSI and high trading volumes, suggests promising future gains. However, failure to maintain this level could result in a fallback to $2.76, dampening the optimistic forecast.

    BlockDAG (BDAG) sets new standards for blockchain segment

    BlockDAG is setting a new standard with its Low-Code/No-Code platform, offering a simplified approach to blockchain technology for both individuals and companies. This platform removes the barrier of needing extensive coding knowledge by providing pre-designed templates for creating utility tokens, meme tokens, and NFTs. These templates can be customized to meet specific needs, allowing for quick and easy deployment of new projects.

    BlockDAG's initiative democratizes access to blockchain technology, encouraging innovation and reducing the time needed to bring ideas to market. 

    BlockDAG's foundation on Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology surpasses traditional blockchain capabilities.

    BlockDAG is transforming blockchain with its Low-Code/No-Code platform, enabling the easy creation of digital tokens and NFTs without extensive coding knowledge. 

    Utilizing Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology, BlockDAG supports up to 15,000 transactions per second with minimal fees, solving scalability and efficiency issues and positioning itself as a leader in the digital economy.

    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

