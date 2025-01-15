Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Several major developments in the cryptocurrency market are capturing the attention of enthusiasts, sparking plenty of discussions. Toncoin whale activity has seen a remarkable surge, with significant transactions surpassing $100,000 in the past 24 hours. At the same time, Chainlink (LINK) continues to attract attention with its promising price predictions, potentially reaching up to $366.22 by 2031.

BlockDAG (BDAG) gets major catalyst for bringing in new buyers is its ongoing partnership with Inter Milan, a famous football club with millions of fans worldwide.

As BlockDAG’s global popularity soars, plans are underway for the project to debut on 10 centralized exchanges soon.

Toncoin (TON) whale activity signals strategic moves

While the broader market experiences selling pressure and $482 million in liquidations, Toncoin (TON) has shown resilience. This is largely due to the notable increase in the Toncoin whale activity. Over the past 24 hours, on-chain data reveals a 94% surge in large TON transactions, amounting to an impressive $8.21 billion.

These transactions, typically exceeding $100,000, suggest that TON whales are accumulating or redistributing their holdings, possibly positioning themselves for future gains despite the market downturn. However, like other cryptocurrencies, TON remains influenced by broader economic factors, including investor sentiment and regulatory developments, which could impact its future trajectory.

Chainlink (LINK) demonstrates long-term potential

As the adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology expands, Chainlink’s integrations with platforms like Ethereum, Avalanche, and Arbitrum have bolstered its utility and appeal. These advancements position Chainlink as a vital tool for enhancing decentralized application functionality, reinforcing its role in the crypto market.

Chainlink price predictions indicate a maximum value of $37.83 by 2025, $116.57 by 2028, and between $302.79 and $366.22 by 2031. While the short-term market trend shows a downtrend with critical support at $19-$20, recent whale activity involving significant token accumulation underscores confidence in LINK’s long-term growth. However, short-term volatility and external market pressures may pose risks, requiring careful observation by investors before making substantial commitments.

BlockDAG (BDAG) drops major announcements

BlockDAG’s (BDAG) ong-term partnership with Inter Milan, one of football’s most celebrated clubs, has amplified BlockDAG’s visibility on a global scale. The alliance has connected the project with millions of Inter Milan fans through high-profile matches, campaigns, and an extensive social media presence, bringing new buyers into the project.

As BlockDAG's presale continues to grow, the project inches closer to its new goal, fueled by its hypothetical launch on 10 centralized exchange listings.

The market is buzzing with significant movements and opportunities.

While TON and LINK’s prices remain subject to market volatility, buyers are turning to BlockDAG for stable and secure financial growth in the months ahead. BlockDAG is redefining the crypto market

Its strategic partnership with Inter Milan has propelled it into the global spotlight.

