BlockchainSpace Guild Hub Raised $2.4 Million to Onboard 20,000 Play-to-Earn Guilds

BlockchainSpace changes the guild management approach by making it more like business management

BlockchainSpace guild hub for P2E gaming communities has announced a $2.4 million funding round. Additional investments in the industry will allow BlockchainSpace to take on 20,000 play-to-earn guilds from all over the world and push the growth of NFT gaming industry further.

P2E gaming guilds

The funding round was led by Morningstar Ventures, Crypto.com, Alameda Research, OKEx ventures and the play-to-earn guild UniX Gaming.

BlockchainSpace is a metaverse building tool that creates a decentralized community for play-to-earn gamers that allows them to amp up their performance, access capital and earn more. Currently, BlockchainSpace serves over 2,500 guilds that contain more than half a million players from all over the world.

November 30, 2021

The NFT technology gave life to a new form of blockchain interaction, P2E gaming. Projects like Axie Infinity, CryptoBlades and others are creating their own blockchain economies, inside of which gamers make a living by playing every day.

NFT gaming industry management

The industry's most common problem is the high entry barrier that requires up to $100 of investment in order to start playing. But with the help of guilds, new gamers are able to access P2E games without having to invest their hard-earned money. In exchange, gamers share a percentage of their profits.

The largest guilds on the P2E market have grown into separate decentralized communities, and the scale is continuously growing, with more people joining the NFT-gaming ecosystem. With the help of hubs like BlockchainSpace, guild operators are able to manage their communities like businesses.

BlockchainSpace makes the management process easier for guild operators, which offers them more possibilities for scaling their communities. The BlockchainSpace provides an efficient platform and community for guild operators that are able to track the performance of their players, perform an in-depth analysis of their finances and benchmark multiple guilds' performances.