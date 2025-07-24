BlackRock’s Ethereum Bet Nears $4 Billion in Under 30 Days, Something Big Underway?

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has continued to double down on its Ethereum holdings, and it might not relent anytime soon, as data from on-chain analytics platform Lookonchain shows it has more than doubled its ETH positions in just 23 days.

Advertisement

The data shows that BlackRock has acquired a massive 1,035,653 Ethereum worth over $3,760,000,000 since July 1, 2025. This has pushed the firm’s total ETH holdings to a massive 2.8 million ETH worth $10.22 billion per ETH’s current price.

July: Ethereum's institutional FOMO month?

With Ethereum breaking the major $3,500 mark, all eyes have been on the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, as demand for the cryptocurrency continues to grow. This aggressive accumulation trend from BlackRock signals rising institutional demand for Ethereum-based products.

Advertisement

Apart from BlackRock, the bullish trend spans across the broad U.S. spot ETH ETFs, as major crypto influencer Matt Hougan shared earlier today that all spot Ethereum ETFs have accumulated a massive $4.4 billion in July alone.

ETH ETF Flows



July 2024 - June 2025: $4.2 billion



July 2025: $4.4 billion



👀 — Matt Hougan (@Matt_Hougan) July 24, 2025

While July has seen institutional investors bet significantly on Ethereum, the total ETH accumulated in July via the Ethereum-based investment product has surpassed the entire tokens achieved in the previous year, which stands at $4.2 million.

This dramatic increase in Ethereum buy activities from institutions has sparked market reactions, with many tagging July as the institutional FOMO month for Ethereum. The aggressive buy trend appears to have been spurred by the bullish signals flagged by the token during the month, as ETH was seen achieving a multi-month high of $3,817 on July 21. Notably, Ethereum has surged by a massive 53.69% in its trading price over the last month, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Market participants have raised debates that July might have been a "FOMO catch-up month" for Ethereum investors who had been reluctant to acquire the token or were cautious with their Ethereum investments. Hence, many institutional investors who were underweight on Ethereum are more than willing to build positions before prices climb further.