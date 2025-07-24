Advertisement
    BlackRock Ethereum ETF Doubles to $10 Billion in Days, What's Behind It?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 24/07/2025 - 15:07
    Blackrock Ethereum ETF skyrocketed from $5 billion to $10 billion in just days
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) has officially crossed $10 billion in assets under management (AUM), making it the third-fastest exchange-traded fund (ETF) in history to achieve this milestone.

    According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) has reached $10 billion one year after its launch, trailing only two other crypto ETFs: BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) and Fidelity's spot Bitcoin ETF (FBTC). All three are now the fastest ETFs to reach $10 billion AUM, outperforming thousands of traditional finance counterparts.

    "ETHA just hit $10 billion in one year flat, the 3rd fastest ETF to hit that mark in history after two Bitcoin ETFs, IBIT and FBTC," according to Balchunas.

    "Amazingly, ETHA went from $5 billion to $10 billion in just 10 days," the Bloomberg ETF analyst added, attributing the surge to an ETF asset equivalent of a "God candle" — a term traders use to describe explosive upward movement. He also highlighted ETHA’s momentum, noting it currently ranks in the top five for ETF inflows over the past week and month.

    Blackrock ETH ETF among three fastest to reach $10 billion

    Nate Geraci, President of ETF Store, tweeted about the achievement: "iShares Ethereum ETF becomes the third fastest ETF to reach $10 billion in assets," adding that all three of the fastest ETFs to reach $10 billion are spot crypto ETFs in an ETF industry that has been around for over 30 years and has nearly 4,400 products.

    Earlier this month, in an interview with CNBC, Fundstrat's Tom Lee described Ethereum as "Wall Street's preferred choice" for blockchain infrastructure. He alluded to JPMorgan's stablecoin and Robinhood's tokenization programs, both built on Ethereum, as examples of how traditional finance is increasingly aligning with the network.

