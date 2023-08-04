Bitstamp's XRP Announcement Leaves Community Upset, XRP and BTC Print Golden Cross, SHIB to Host Outdoor Cabana Party in Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

Bitstamp's epic XRP announcement leaves community upset

After teasing a major announcement regarding XRP on Aug. 2, Bitstamp finally shared what was anticipated to become exciting news for the community yesterday. The exchange revealed that XRP holders and those wishing to start earning yield can now enjoy a 2% boost in the APY on lending XRP. However, the announcement left the XRP community disappointed, failing to gain the expected cheers and recognition. Considering that Bitstamp is one of Ripple's main ODL corridors, XRP enthusiasts hoped for something truly monumental, such as major financial institutions adopting XRP applications. All in all, Bitstamp's effort to innovate and foster profitability through the XRP lending service might still have merit, but supporters of Ripple-affiliated tokens have obviously had hopes for an update of a higher level.

XRP, BTC print rare golden cross: Details

The three-day charts of Bitcoin and XRP have recently demonstrated an interesting occurrence, as both cryptocurrencies printed a golden cross pattern. According to market experts, this rare long-term signal has only appeared twice in Bitcoin's history, making this time the third occasion, and in both previous cases, new all-time highs were scored between 400 and 500 days later. The golden cross implies the potential for the emergence of a long-term bull market, but one should note that no indicator can truly predict the future. Many times, an observed golden cross produces a false signal, failing to manifest. However, the surge in price could be of use for both cryptocurrencies, considering the fact that Bitcoin is currently stuck below the $30,000 level, and XRP's rally on the back of positive court judgment has gradually slowed down.

SHIB to host outdoor cabana party in Canada, here's how you can join it