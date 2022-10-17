BitKeep Wallet Reportedly Under Attack, Losses Hit $1 Million

BitKeep Wallet swap/routers exploited leading to losses of about $1 million according to PeckShield

BitKeep Wallet, the top crypto wallet in Asia, has come under attack by hackers. According to findings disclosed in a tweet by blockchain security and data analytics company PeckShield, losses in the attack have reached roughly $1 million.

PeckShield adds that the hackers have likely exploited a swap/router of the multi-chain wallet that integrates wallet, swap, non-fungible token (NFT) market, and decentralized application (DApp) browser in a single location.

Users of the wallet are advised to revoke permission to the wallet to avoid further losses. This can be done by connecting the wallet to PeckShield's Revoke.Cash platform and removing approval for all tokens of the wallet — including unregistered tokens.

It seems a swap/router (@BitKeepOS ?) is being exploited (w/ loss ~$1M): Please revoke:

(1) https://t.co/9axb7vT2Hl

(2) Connect your wallet

(3) Check Include unregistered tokens ..

(3) Search for 0x75eb..12de to see if any have approvals

(4) Revoke approval if exist — PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) October 17, 2022

PeckShield highlighted one of the hack transactions in which the exploiter transferred over 190 tokens over the BNB network. BitKeep Wallet supports over 70 mainnet chains including Bitcoin (BTC) , Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC). The decentralized Web 3 solution claims to have over 6 million users.

Hacks continue plaguing the crypto industry

The BitKeep Wallet exploit comes after PeckShield also revealed last week that 4,600 BNB (valued at $1.25 million at the time) had been transferred from the TRON-based JUST (JST) ecosystem to crypto mixer Tornado Cash, while 2,555 BNB (worth nearly $693,000) still sits in the hacker's wallet.