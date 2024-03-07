Bitget’s User Base Hits 25 Mln Users As The Bull Run Brings New Traders Into The Market

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Since mid-January, users have continuously deposited more than $2 billion worth of Bitcoin per day, establishing a new record for total deposits of $2.46 billion, as of data collected by the analytical firm Glassnode in February 2024.

Bitget meets bull run in crypto locked and loaded

While Bitcoin hits $68,000 reaching its all-time high, crypto exchanges have been reported to receive and outflow approximately 78% of all economic on-chain volume according to the same source.

Image by Bitget

Today, top crypto exchange Bitget has reported a remarkable user influx, exceeding 25 million.

Additionally, the exchange’s native token showed a 64% growth, hitting its all-time high price of $1.15 in February.

BGB functions as a utility token within the Bitget ecosystem -—one of its main utilities for the platform’s traders serves as a discount on transaction fees and access to exclusive privileges.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, stated:

"We are thrilled to witness Bitget's unprecedented growth of surpassing 25 million users, a clear testament to the trust and confidence the global crypto community places in us. This milestone, coupled with our strategic expansions and innovations underscores our commitment to providing the most dynamic and secure trading environment for our users. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain focused on paving new paths in the crypto and Web3 spaces, driven by our unwavering dedication to market leadership and service excellence. The future looks incredibly bright, and we're just getting started."

Also, as covered by U.Today previously, Bitget Wallet integrated with a couple of Bitcoin-based L2 solutions in February, 2024.

More tokens, more opportunities for traders

Bitget introduced 39 new tokens to its platform in February as part of its ongoing drive to broaden and improve trading possibilities.

The top five tokens PIXEL, GDP, ALT, GTAI, FIRE and ZETA had extraordinary success as a result of this expansion, with price increases of more than 1,000%.

The crypto exchange has previously released market performance on its early listed tokens, some of which experienced a three-digit growth.