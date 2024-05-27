Bitget Launches Native Telegram Signal Bot Beta Testing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With Telegram Signal bots by Bitget, newcomers and seasoned traders can advance their strategies and understanding of cryptocurrency markets.

Bitget’s Telegram trading bots service kicks off in beta

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has today announced the launch of its Telegram Signal Bots service. The option is accessible to Telegram group owners at no cost as part of beta testing, which will last until June 27.

Although it may sound like another Telegram chatbot, the service is different from regular call bots as it is purpose-built for signal providers, streamlining the direct transmission of trading signals within groups while granting users immediate access to vital operational data.

Bitget's Telegram Signal Bots are characterized by two key features: a single-click signal-sharing feature that streamlines the signal distribution process, and a suite of group management tools that enable effective Telegram group management.

With their sophisticated features, bots increase the standard for follower quality and engagement. They also guarantee that users always have access to the most recent Telegram tools, with regular upgrades that improve the Telegram group administration experience.

Trading bots beta represents a major upgrade for Elite Trader program

This feature comes as a perfect addition to Bitget’s Elite Trader Program that helps savvy and seasoned traders gain their audiences amongst copy traders.

In an email to U.Today, Bitget shared that all beta test participants have a chance to win rewards with a total prize pool of 35,000 USDT.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, is excited by the opportunities new development unlocks for cryptocurrency traders of all types:

Telegram has exceeded 900 million users, and we believe its ecosystem can unleash even greater value. Currently, with various tools on YouTube, its ecosystem has supported more than 425,000 full-time equivalent jobs. This is precisely why we have developed the Telegram Signal Bot. As a messaging app with the highest penetration rate in the crypto industry, we envision this bot empowering more crypto enthusiasts to capitalize on their insights and knowledge on Telegram. In the future, we will also introduce additional tools to nurture the Telegram ecosystem

By integrating these bots, seasoned crypto traders can have much faster and more secure ways to share time-sensitive information with their communities on the go and swiftly access trading signals, enabling prompt action to maximize success.