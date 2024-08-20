Bitget Bridges Crypto and TradFi, Integrates Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion via Apple Pay, Google Pay

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bridging the gap between TradFi and DeFi will be crucial for achieving a true breakthrough in global crypto adoption. Currently, what sets TradFi apart from crypto is its widespread use in everyday transactions through systems like debit and credit cards, while only a small fraction of people use crypto primarily for speculation and investment.

However, the perception of digital assets as merely speculative tools could soon change.

Bitget integrates Apple Pay, Google Pay: What to know

Bitget, one of the leading crypto exchanges, has announced an integration of Apple Pay and Google Pay into its platform's payment system.

This new feature will allow Bitget users to convert fiat to crypto within 30 seconds, supporting over 140 fiat currencies and 100 cryptocurrencies.

This integration is poised to not only enhance the experience of cryptocurrency users but also to significantly lower the entry barrier for the crypto newcomers all around the world.

Given that Apple allows its users to conveniently pay on iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple Watches, for Bitget users buying crypto becomes much more accessible from virtually any device.

More fiat options for larger Web2 audience acquisition

According to Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, such an integration is another step towards an equitable future world driven by crypto's evolution. She commented:

With both the payment application's combined vast user base of over 650 million, we're enabling broader masses and newer audiences to interact with crypto. By offering popular payment options, we are making crypto purchases instant and easy.

The integration of Google Pay and Apple Pay enhances Bitget's existing payment gateway, which already includes services such as Advcash, Banxa, and Mercuryo.

As covered by U.Today previously, Bitget listed DOGS, a rewards token of trending Telegram-based tap-to-earn app.