    Bitget Bridges Crypto and TradFi, Integrates Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion via Apple Pay, Google Pay

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Major cryptocurrency exchange Bitget integrates fiat payments methods for seamless conversion
    Tue, 20/08/2024 - 12:55
    Bitget Bridges Crypto and TradFi, Integrates Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion via Apple Pay, Google Pay
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Bridging the gap between TradFi and DeFi will be crucial for achieving a true breakthrough in global crypto adoption. Currently, what sets TradFi apart from crypto is its widespread use in everyday transactions through systems like debit and credit cards, while only a small fraction of people use crypto primarily for speculation and investment.

    However, the perception of digital assets as merely speculative tools could soon change. 

    Bitget integrates Apple Pay, Google Pay: What to know

    Bitget, one of the leading crypto exchanges, has announced an integration of Apple Pay and Google Pay into its platform's payment system. 

    HOT Stories
    Largest Korean Exchange Adds PEPE/USDT Pair, PEPE Soars 13%
    Bitcoin Is Form of Art: Yuval Noah Harari
    Elon Musk Stuns Dogecoin Community With New Post
    Solana Users Targeted with Malicious Chrome Extension

    This new feature will allow Bitget users to convert fiat to crypto within 30 seconds, supporting over 140 fiat currencies and 100 cryptocurrencies.

    This integration is poised to not only enhance the experience of cryptocurrency users but also to significantly lower the entry barrier for the crypto newcomers all around the world. 

    Given that Apple allows its users to conveniently pay on iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple Watches, for Bitget users buying crypto becomes much more accessible from virtually any device. 

    More fiat options for larger Web2 audience acquisition

    According to Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, such an integration is another step towards an equitable future world driven by crypto's evolution. She commented:

    With both the payment application's combined vast user base of over 650 million, we're enabling broader masses and newer audiences to interact with crypto. By offering popular payment options, we are making crypto purchases instant and easy.

    The integration of Google Pay and Apple Pay enhances Bitget's existing payment gateway, which already includes services such as Advcash, Banxa, and Mercuryo.

    Related
    Bitget Lists DOGS, One of the Fastest Growing Tap-To-Earn Projects on TON
    Thu, 08/15/2024 - 09:49
    Bitget Lists DOGS, One of the Fastest Growing Tap-To-Earn Projects on TON
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    As covered by U.Today previously, Bitget listed DOGS, a rewards token of trending Telegram-based tap-to-earn app.

    #Bitget
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 20, 2024 - 12:47
    SHIB Challenger PEPE Achieves Top Exchange Listing
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Aug 20, 2024 - 12:40
    XRPL Testnet Successfully Reset for Improvements — What's Next?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    EXMO.com Expands Horizons: New Earn Program and Enhanced Limits for Investors
    CryptoGames Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Exciting Events and New Opportunities
    LBank Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Over $1,000,000 in Prizes
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Challenger PEPE Achieves Top Exchange Listing
    XRPL Testnet Successfully Reset for Improvements — What's Next?
    Vitalik Buterin Gives Elon Musk Important Advice
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD