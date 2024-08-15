Bitget Lists DOGS, One of the Fastest Growing Tap-To-Earn Projects on TON

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Telegram mini applications have permanently influenced the crypto market by allowing users to interact with DApps and blockchain services directly from the messaging app, which has in return significantly lowered the henry barrier into owning and managing digital assets.

In fact, Recent Bitget research highlights that Telegram gamers prefer simple, low-entry-cost games with frequent rewards, with the average TON T2E gamer playing around five games.

And now that Telegram is well on the way to becoming a platform with the largest crypto user base in the world, it’s no wonder why exchanges are rushing to develop a beneficial relationship with the TON ecosystem.

Having previously listed tokens such as NOT, MAJOR and HMSTR, Bitget continues its effort to support TON and has announced the listing of DOGS.



DOGS is a fast-growing dog-themed memecoin that is also used in a popular tap-to-earn mini app on Telegram alongside other games like Hamster Kombat and TapSwap.

Thanks to its’ unique airdrop mechanism and the fact that DOGS is based on a doodle "Spotty" by Telegram founder Pavel Durov, it quickly became popular on big platforms like Telegram & VK and grew 80% overnight, surpassing 1.7 million subscribers.

All of the above makes DOGS more than just a namecoin but also one of the most viral Telegram mini-apps, on one of the largest messaging app in the world, meaning high growth potential.

We might see more of Bitget’s integration with TON. The exchange had previously allocated $20 million for a TON Ecosystem Fund and spearheaded the integration of features like the Telegram Signal Bot, which underlines its commitment to further developing its relationship with TON.