    Bitget Lists DOGS, One of the Fastest Growing Tap-To-Earn Projects on TON

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitget is deepening its involvement with the TON ecosystem, which has seen rapid growth on digital assets market
    Thu, 15/08/2024 - 9:49
    Bitget Lists DOGS, One of the Fastest Growing Tap-To-Earn Projects on TON
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Telegram mini applications have permanently influenced the crypto market by allowing users to interact with DApps and blockchain services directly from the messaging app, which has in return significantly lowered the henry barrier into owning and managing digital assets. 

    Advertisement

    In fact, Recent Bitget research highlights that Telegram gamers prefer simple, low-entry-cost games with frequent rewards, with the average TON T2E gamer playing around five games. 

    And now that Telegram is well on the way to becoming a platform with the largest crypto user base in the world, it’s no wonder why exchanges are rushing to develop a beneficial relationship with the TON ecosystem. 

    HOT Stories
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Confirms No 10,000 BTC Dump by US
    Ethereum’s Vitalik Makes Major ETH Transfer to Kraken
    Hidden Dogecoin (DOGE) Cross Happening, Bitcoin's (BTC) Path to $70,000, Ethereum (ETH) to Face Bearish Wedge?
    Vanguard Shuts Down Bitcoin ETF Speculation

    Having previously listed tokens such as NOT, MAJOR and HMSTR, Bitget continues its effort to support TON and has announced the listing of DOGS

    DOGS is a fast-growing dog-themed memecoin that is also used in a popular tap-to-earn mini app on Telegram alongside other games like Hamster Kombat and TapSwap.

    Thanks to its’ unique airdrop mechanism and the fact that DOGS is based on a doodle "Spotty" by Telegram founder Pavel Durov, it quickly became popular on big platforms like Telegram & VK and grew 80% overnight, surpassing 1.7 million subscribers.

    All of the above makes DOGS more than just a namecoin but also one of the most viral Telegram mini-apps, on one of the largest messaging app in the world, meaning high growth potential. 

    We might see more of Bitget’s integration with TON. The exchange had previously allocated $20 million for a TON Ecosystem Fund and spearheaded the integration of features like the Telegram Signal Bot, which underlines its commitment to further developing its relationship with TON. 

    #Bitget
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 15, 2024 - 9:30
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Confirms No 10,000 BTC Dump by US
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Aug 15, 2024 - 9:14
    650 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Are Whales Gone?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Poodlana Raises $300k in a Day: Exchange Listings Tomorrow
    ELFi Protocol, a DEX Derivatives Platform, Officially Launched with a $100,000 Airdrop Event
    iAgent Protocol Unveils Revolutionary Human-Trained AI-Agent from Visual Data
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Confirms No 10,000 BTC Dump by US
    650 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Are Whales Gone?
    Cardano’s Hoskinson Names Blockchain Use Cases for AI
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD