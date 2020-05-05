BitFlyer USA Crypto Exchange Announces Instant Deposits and Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Promotion

In times of high volatility, even slight delays in deposits on crypto exchanges can ruin the best trading strategy. bitFlyer USA addresses this issue in a new release

bitFlyer USA, the U.S. based whole-owned subsidiary of bitFlyer, Inc., a leading Japanese Bitcoin (BTC) and blockchain company, launches Instant Deposits and is inviting to celebrate the third Bitcoin (BTC) halving.

Instant Deposits: No more delays

bitFlyer USA announces the release of Instant Deposits for all its traders. With this feature, users can immediately access the funds deposited from a connected bank account. Thus, the deposit wait time is eliminated and the process of trading has become much faster.

Previously, the traders faced 3-5 days of a waiting period before their deposits became available for operations of the platform. Now, they can enjoy immediate deposits on their account charged with no extra fees. In a press release shared with U.Today, the product team highlighted that the new feature will:

let customers take advantage of immediate opportunities to trade cryptocurrencies in a fast-paced market

Up to $1,000 a week can be deposited to the platform via Instant Deposits. The withdrawal of funds is available once the initial deposit has cleared.

Bitcoin (BTC) halving celebration

To celebrate the release of the new deposit mechanism and in anticipation of the third Bitcoin (BTC) halving, bitFlyer USA will reward new customers for trading at least $100 deposited through Instant Deposits.

The $25 rewards will be sent in Bitcoin (BTC) equivalent. The promotion runs from May 5, 2020, 10:00 AM to 11:59:59 PM on May 20, 2020, PST.

This release follows a series of attractive offers such as the new Affiliate Program and Direct Buy/Sell feature. All of these additions address the improvement of user transaction control and flexibility.

