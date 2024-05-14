Advertisement
    Bitcoiner Samson Mow Slams Ripple For Spreading FUD About Bitcoin and Tether

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin maximalist Mow responds to recent tweet by Tether's Paolo Ardoino, here's his take
    Tue, 14/05/2024 - 8:45
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Contents
    Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow, who is the former CSO of Blocktream and now the chief executive at Jan3, has published a tweet to take a jab at Ripple after its boss, Brad Garlinghouse, had stated that he believes the SEC is going after Tether now.

    Mow quoted the response issued by Tether/Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino to Garlinghouse to criticize Ripple not only for “spreading FUD” about Tether but also doing the same with Bitcoin previously.

    Tether CTO responds to Brad Garlinghouse's Tether statement

    During his recent appearance at the “World Class” podcast hosted by Chris Vasquez, Ripple chief executive officer Brad Garlinghouse issued an important warning about the American regulator the SEC and the leading-in-the-stablecoin-industry Tether.

    Garlinghouse shared his view on their relationship, saying that the U.S. government (and the SEC being its direct representative) is going after Tether and its popular stablecoin USDT, which runs on multiple blockchains and has several versions backed by different fiat currencies and gold.

    The Ripple CEO also said that he views this company as a very important part of the ecosystem.

    Paolo Ardoino then responded to this statement by the Ripple boss. The Tether CTO called him an “uninformed CEO.” Ardoino also pointed out that Ripple recently announced its plans to launch its own stablecoin, thus aiming to directly compete with Tether.

    Paolo Ardoino then chose to give the Crypto X community an update on Tether (USDT) ecosystem safety, reminding them that “USDt is the most used stablecoin in the world, with hundreds of millions of users across primarily emerging markets and developing countries.”

    Garlinghouse responded to that to refute Ardoino’s allegations and deny that he attacked the largest stablecoin issuer on the market.

    Ripple CEO Issues Major USDT Warning: "US Government Is Going After Tether"

    Samson Mow goes at Ripple for spreading FUD

    Jan3 boss Samson Mow took to his X account to support Ardoino and take a jab at Ripple. He stated that this San Francisco-based blockchain company is “actively spreading FUD about Tether” in order to “try and get traction on their own stablecoin.”

    Mow also reminded the community that in 2022, Ripple (its cofounder Chris Larsen in particular) provided $5 million to Greenpeace to start a campaign against Bitcoin. The goal was to make BTC move away from the energy-consuming proof-of-work algorithm.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
