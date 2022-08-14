Bitcoin Will Demonetize Gold, Says Michael Saylor

Sun, 08/14/2022 - 09:08
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Former MictoStrategy CEO and Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor believes that gold should be left in the 19th century
Bitcoin Will Demonetize Gold, Says Michael Saylor
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent interview with Kitco, former MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor predicted that Bitcoin would end up demonetizing gold over time. The American investor doesn’t think that gold will be adopted as money in the 21st century. “Gold was metallic money for the 19th century,” he said.

He sees the largest cryptocurrency emerging as an institutional investment-grade asset that will be embraced by major investors, regulators and legislators.    

The investor has predicted that a spot-based Bitcoin exchange-traded fund might come in a year from now.

Related
Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Claims People Can Prove He Created Bitcoin
Saylor claims that conventional economists do not understand Bitcoin because they hate volatility. “The volatility is the price you pay for the performance. If you can’t stomach the heat, you can’t be in the kitchen…I would rather win in a volatile fashion than lose slowly,” he said.

Speaking of the broader crypto market, Saylor says that a “great deal of bad behavior” has been flushed out. Still, he believes that there is plenty of unregistered securities.

As reported by U.Today, recently stepped down as the CEO of MicroStrategy in a shocking move. The announcement came after the company lost roughly $1 billion on its Bitcoin bet due to rapidly falling crypto prices.

Saylor claimed that he wanted to focus more on investing in the flagship cryptocurrency by assuming the role of executive chairman. In the most recent interview, the investor claims that it was “very clear” to shareholders that Phong Le, the newly appointed CEO, was the heir apparent. “We don’t run the company based on Bitcoin volatility,” Saylor said.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Enters Top 5 Most Profitable Assets in Last 24 Hours
08/14/2022 - 11:52
Dogecoin (DOGE) Enters Top 5 Most Profitable Assets in Last 24 Hours
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image BlackRock's Crypto Address Had Only One Token That Almost No One Knew About
08/14/2022 - 11:32
BlackRock's Crypto Address Had Only One Token That Almost No One Knew About
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum On-chain Activity Reaches 5 Years Low, but There Is Nothing Wrong With It
08/14/2022 - 11:17
Ethereum On-chain Activity Reaches 5 Years Low, but There Is Nothing Wrong With It
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan