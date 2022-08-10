Bitcoin Just Surged to $24,000. Here's Why

Wed, 08/10/2022 - 12:56
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin experienced bout of volatility due to lighter-than-expected inflation data
Bitcoin Just Surged to $24,000. Here's Why
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The price of Bitcoin (ETH), the leading cryptocurrency, surged to an intraday high of $24,010 on the Bitstamp exchange at 12:48 a.m. UTC. Ethereum (ETH) and other top altcoins also spiked sharply higher. 

BTC

The most recent spike came after cooler-than-expected inflation data. The headline consumer price index (CPI) for the previous month increased by 8.5%, which is below analysts' consensus estimate of 8.7%. Prior to that, it would come in hotter than expected over the course of 10 consecutive months. Month-over-month (MoM) inflation was 0%, which marks the biggest MoM decline in seven decades.

Significant declines in gas prices and airfare were mainly responsible for the cooler-than-expected July CPI print. At the same time, grocery prices, electricity, and rent remain on the rise.  

Related
Ethereum Might Hit $2K in Coming Weeks; Here's Key Factor per This Analyst
Dow futures soared by more than 400 because of the downside inflation surprise.

The most recent CPI data means that the U.S. Federal Reserve may now slow down the pace of rate hikes.

While the most recent CPI data is a sign for the U.S. central bank, it is still unlikely to dramatically affect its current policy. According to Barclays' Michael Pond, this was a "necessary" print for the Federal Reserve, but inflation has to come down much more. "It's in the right direction, but we are certainly not there yet," Pond said.

Despite bouncing off recent lows, the largest cryptocurrencies remain deep in bear market territory. Bitcoin and Ethereum are still down more than 60% from their respective peaks.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image U.S. Inflation at 8.5%, Market Enters Rally Mode: Crypto Market Review, August 10
08/10/2022 - 14:36
U.S. Inflation at 8.5%, Market Enters Rally Mode: Crypto Market Review, August 10
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum Might Hit $2K in Coming Weeks; Here's Key Factor per This Analyst
08/10/2022 - 13:23
Ethereum Might Hit $2K in Coming Weeks; Here's Key Factor per This Analyst
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum Burn Mechanism Won't Be Available in New Verson, Here's Why
08/10/2022 - 12:29
Ethereum Burn Mechanism Won't Be Available in New Verson, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan