    Bitcoin Whales Pull $221 Million in BTC From World's Biggest Exchange

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin (BTC) witnesses epic $221 million whale activity on world's biggest exchange
    Tue, 7/01/2025 - 11:24
    Bitcoin Whales Pull $221 Million in BTC From World's Biggest Exchange
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    There has been a big change on Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, as three new wallets have withdrawn 2,173 BTC, worth about $221.6 million, according to Lookonchain. While these types of transactions are fairly common, the amount of money involved and the timing of the transactions are what caught the attention of market participants.

    In the cryptocurrency world, large withdrawals from centralized exchanges are seen by the majority as investors buying up the coins. Whales often move their holdings to private wallets as part of a long-term strategy, so transfers like the recent ones are seen as a good sign that whales are holding on to their crypto, as it means they probably don't plan to sell anytime soon.

    This is happening at the same time that Bitcoin (BTC) is once again reaching six figures, with a current price of $101,500. Since the beginning of January, its price has risen 8.4% from $92,888. This puts it 6.87% below its all-time high of $108,353. The market's steady rise has renewed optimism among participants, especially as the leading cryptocurrency shows strong demand.

    Binance is a big deal there, too, and because of its size and liquidity, it is a key platform for keeping an eye on these moves. When big investors start pulling assets, it gives us an idea of what they are focusing on and what their strategies are.

    It's important to keep an eye on these whales to see how they move, especially as Bitcoin continues to show its strength as a top digital asset near its all-time high.

    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

